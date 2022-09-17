REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
The Bendigo Advertiser Premiership Cup is in the hands of the Gisborne Football Netball Club for the first time since 2006.
The player premiership medals start with number one Brad Bernacki.
Big roar for number three Jack Scanlon.
The biggest cheer saved for skipper Pat McKenna.
Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake wins the Nalder Medal for best on ground.
AFL Victoria Medal goes to Gisborne's Jack Reaper.
The official presentations are about to begin.
Gisborne players embrace on the muddy QEO turf, while the Storm players ponder what might have been.
First premiership in 16 years for Gisborne.
Gisborne coach Rob Waters mobbed by players and supporters.
Gisborne 5.20 (50) defeated Strathfieldsaye 2.10 (22)
A free kick for the Bulldogs 15m out and Luke Ellings kicks a goal. Gisborne is home. The Dogs lead 50-22 after 29 minutes.
Gisborne vice-captain Jack Reaper takes another strong intercept mark. He's been superb today.
Gisborne in front 44-22 at the 28-minute mark.
Gisborne's Ethan Foreman misses to the right with a set shot from 40m out.
Gisborne 43 to Strathfieldsaye 22.
The Dogs are just about in celebration mode.
23 minutes into the final term and Gisborne's lead remains 20 points.
Gisborne in front 42-22 at 20-minute mark. Doing everything right the Dogs. Ball is living in theit front half.
A rare Storm surge forward gave Kal Geary the chance to score, but he couldn't bend down to pick up the ball and the Gisborne defence cleared the ball to the boundary.
Gisborne's Luke Ellings marks on his chest 35m out in front - his set shot misses to the left.
Gisborne in front 41-22 at the 18-minute mark.
Lachlan Sharp soccers through a much-needed goal for the Storm to cut the Gisborne lead to 17 points at the 12-minute mark of the final term.
Gisborne star Brad Bernacki goals from 30m out after a free kick and the Bulldogs lead 38-16 at the nine-minute mark.
Hard to see the Storm getting home from here.
Kal Geary back on the ground for the Storm, but he's clearly hampered.
Storm struggling to clear the ball past halfway.
Gisborne in control. No better wet trackers in the BFNL than the Dogs.
Gisborne's Ethan Minns snaps truly from 35m out to give his side a game-high 15-point lead, two minutes into the final term.
Congratulations to Sandhurst after the Dragons won the A-grade grand final over Kangaroo Flat, 48-33.
Four flags in a row for the Dragons.
A Pat McKenna shot for goal after the siren was touched on the line by the Storm defence.
Gisborne 2.12 (24) to Strathfieldsaye 1.10 (16) with one quarter to play.
Storm's only goal came at the 25-minute mark of the first quarter.
Can they kick at least two in the final term?
Down to two rotations on the bench the Storm. Kal Geary looks done for the day.
Another good patch for the Storm, but they still can't find a goal.
Margin back to seven points, 2.11 (23) to 1.10 (16)
Sandhurst out to an eight-goal lead in the A-grade netball. Fourth flag in a row on the cards for the Dragons.
Gisborne forward Luke Ellings misses a set shot from 20m out after a free kick. Gisborne 2.11 (23) to Storm 1.8 (14) - 23 minutes into third term.
Storm defender Pat Blandford denies Gisborne a goal with a great save on the goal line. Gisborne 22 to Storm 14, 20 minutes gone in third quarter.
Gisborne's defence has held up well in the third quarter.
The Storm have held sway in general play. Hard to get any ball movement when there are 20-25 players around the ball.
Gisborne leads 21-13, 17 minutes into third quarter.
Sandhurst out to seven-goal lead in A-grade netball. Dragons 34 to Kangaroo Flat 27 at the end of the third quarter.
Crowd has a good laugh as Gisborne's Jack Scanlon takes a big mark over the top of central umpire Scott Bennett. Bennett fell to the ground in the mud, but jumped straight back up and continued umpiring.
Kangaroo Flat back within two goals in the A-grade netball. Sandhurst leads 28-26 in third quarter.
A dubious free kick to Shannon Geary opened the door for the Storm veteran to produce a brilliant kick to Baxter Slater. Slater's set shot goes wide.
One minute later a Caleb Ernst shot from the boundary misses. 21-12 Gisborne in front, 10 minutes into third term.
Six minutes into the third quarter of the senior footy and the only addition to the score is a point to the Storm.
Gisborne 21 leads Strathfieldsaye 10. Rain has cleared, but the QEO deck is very heavy.
Every score worth its weight in gold.
Sandhurst leads 28-22 in the third quarter of the A-grade netball. Dragons' defence outstanding.
Key changes for Storm at start of third term.
Jake Moorhead on the bench, Lachlan Ratcliffe has moved from defence to forward line and Bode Stevens into the middle.
An impressive second quarter from Sandhurst saw the Dragons grab a 23-19 lead at half-time of the A-grade netball.
Sandhurst leads Kangaroo Flat 15-12 in the second quarter of the A-grade netball.
Gisborne leads by 12 points at half-time of the BFNL senior grand final.
The Dogs kicked the only two goals of the second term and lead 2.9 (21) to 1.3 (9).
The second term went for 33 minutes despite only two goals being kicked.
That showed the enormous amount of stoppages - most of which were in Gisborne's forward 50.
The ball hardly went inside the Storm's forward 50 for the quarter.
With Storm duo Kal Geary and Bo Alexander battling injuries, Gisborne looks the goods going into the second-half.
A golden opportunity missed for Gisborne. Matt Merrett awarded a free kick in the ruck 25m out in front, but his shot slams into the post.
Gisborne leads 20-9 late in the first half.
Scores are level late in the first quarter of the A-grade netball grand final between Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat.
Matt Merrett marks and goals for Gisborne from 40m out after some good lead up work from Pat McKenna.
Gisborne leads 19-9 after 22 minutes in second term.
Storm star Kal Geary has his right hamstring heavily strapped and is not moving well on the Strathfieldsaye bench.
Geary coming back on the ground, but he has had hamstring issues all season.
Geary has gone straight to full-forward. Sam Graham is his minder.
Kangaroo Flat off to a bright start in the A-grade netball. Roos lead 5-2 after three minutes.
Storm's Bo Alexander is being helped from the ground after a heavy knock to the head. Bloods streaming from his nose.
16 minutes into second term - Gisborne leads 12-9.
The A-grade netball clash between Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat is underway.
Sandhurst chasing its fourth-straight flag.
Gisborne dominating possession in the second term, but only one goal on the board.
Skipper Pat McKenna starting to have an impact on the game.
Gisborne 1.6 (12) to Storm 1.3 (9).
Rain has stopped and the sun is out.
Six minutes into the second quarter and Gisborne have grabbed the lads thanks to Luke Ellings, who won a crucial one-on-one in the goalsquare and kicked his side's first goal.
Gisborne 1.4 (10) to Storm 1.3 (9)
Gisborne has won its third flag for the day - a 29-27 win over Sandhurst in the A-reserve netball.
The Dogs also won the under-18 footy and under-17 netball.
Storm's midfield got on top late in the first quarter.
Cal McCarty, Jake Moorhead and Daniel Clohesy have been good for the Storm in the middle, while Shannon Geary was excellent across half-back.
Gisborne's defence held up well under pressure late in the term. Jaidyn Owen, Jack Reaper and Liam Spear had plenty of work to do.
Strathfieldsaye had a good patch to end the first quarter and go into the break with some momentum.
They had more of the ball in the final 10 minutes and put plenty of pressure on the Dog defence.
The Storm leads 1.3 (9) to 0.2 (2).
A brilliant run down tackle by Caleb Ernst sets up a set shot at goal for Storm's Bo Alexander.
His shot from 35m is a GOAL!!.
First goal took 25 minutes. Storm players flock to the midfielder.
Storm 8 to Gisborne 2.
20 minutes into the senior grand final - still no goals scored and the rain has set in. Heaviest rain of the day. Scores locked at 2 apiece.
It's going to be a scrap all day.
Sandhurst leads Gisborne 24-21 with one quarter to play in the A-reserve netball.
Gisborne's first score of the day a behind to Josh Kemp, who soccered the ball through from 30m out.
Gisborne 0.1 (1) v Storm 0.2 (2) - 14 minutes into first term.
Lights are starting to take affect.
10 minutes into the opening quarter of the senior grand final and the only score is a behind to Lachlan Sharp. Storm 1 to Gisborne 0.
In A-reserve netball, halfway through third term scores are locked 18-18 Sandhurst versus Gisborne.
Rain still falling, but the breeze has dropped. Gisborne moving the ball into the wind well. City end advantage not as strong as first two games today.
Storm skipper Lachy Sharp with the first score of the grand final - a point on the run from 30m out. 5 mins gone in first term.
Gisborne skipper Pat McKenna has started on the wing with Jack Neylon as his opponent.
Stomr skipper Lachlan Sharp has Zac Vescovi as his minder.
Sam Graham has the job on Storm star Kal Geary.
Gisborne key midfielder Brad Bernacki has Dabiel Clochesy as his minder.
Players are in position for the senior grand final - here we go....
Strathfieldsaye skipper Lachlan Sharp has won the toss and the Storm will kick with the breeze in the first quarter.
Storm youngster Tom Bennett the unlucky player to miss out on selection.
Senior football teams Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne and A-grade netball teams Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat are on the QEO for the national anthem.
Rain starting to fall again.
Golden Square players are receiving their premiership medals after a resounding win in the reserves grand final.
Dylan Hird was named best on ground for his five goals.
Golden Square defeated Gisborne 7.8 (50) to 3.5 (23) to claim the reserves premiership.
Dylan Hird kicked five goals for Square and Brodie James and Paul Symons added done goal each.
Square's Dylan Hird has five of his side's seven goals after he received a free kick from an undisciplined act by Gisborne.
Hird's fifth offset a breakthrough goal for Gisborne.
Square by 27 points, 15 minutes into the final term.
Square's Dylan Hird kicked the first goal of the final quarter - and the first goal of the match at the Barnard Street end - to open up a game-high 27-point lead for Golden Square.
Sandhurst is celebrating victory in the B-grade netball grand final.
Golden Square leads Gisborne by 22 points, five minutes into the final term of the reserves grand final.
Sandhurst holds a three-goal lead over South Bendigo in the final quarter of the B-grade netball grand final.
Spectators from across the region have descended on a wet Queen Elizabeth Oval for the 2022 Bendigo Football Netball League Grand Final.
Despite the relentless rain, fans are braving the weather so that they can support their clubs during premiership matches.
We caught up with Gisborne Football Netball Club supporters Lee Collings and Leanne Merrett.
They've made the trip to Bendigo and wouldn't have it any other way as they're here to cheer on their club.There's more rain force cast throughout the day, but the sun. Is just starting to shine through
Golden Square on track to win the reserves premiership. Square leads Gisborne 5.7 (37) to 2.4 (16) with one quarter to play. Gisborne will kick with the breeze in the final term.
It took 23 minutes into the third quarter to finally get the first score of the reserves game at the Barnard Street end.
Gisborne's Luke Weber kicked a point from a set shot 25m out. Square 37 to Gisborne 16, closing in on three-quarter time.
South Bendigo leads Sandhurst by one goal in the B-grade netball grand final.
Good news for everyone - the sun is trying to break through and the rain has stopped.
Square wingman Callum Draper intercepts a Gisborne defensive kick and passes to Paul Symons, who makrs on his chest 20m out. Symons kicks truly and Square out to a 22-point lead - 5.7 (37) to 2.3 (15).
Golden Square leads Gisborne 4.7 (31) to 2.3 (15) 11 minutes into the third quarter of reserves grand final. Dylan Hird has three goals for Square, including a fine right foot snap for the first goal of the third term.
Hawthorn 2008 premiership player Clinton Young is playing for Gisborne in the reserves grand final.
He had an opportunity to kick the first score of the match at the Barnrd Street end, but his set shot into the wind from 35m out slid right and out of bounds on the full.
12.51pm: Another tight netball grand final. Sandhurst leads South Bendigo 18-16 early in the third quarter of the B-grade decider.
12.49pm: Second-half of reserves footy about to get underway and the rain is heavier.
12.36pm: South Bendigo and Sandhurst locked at 8-8 early in the second term of B-grade netball.
12.35pm: Half-time of the reserves at the QEO - Golden Square 3.5 (23) to Gisborne 0.0 (0).
Only two inside 50s to the Barnard Street end for the entire first half.
12.32pm: 17 minutes into the second quarter of the reserves and Golden Square leads Gisborne 23-15.
Sandhurst hit the courts hard this morning solidifying a win in the B-reserve netball grand final in the final few minutes of extra time.
12.23pm: Gisborne making the most of its opportunities. Set shot from 45m out from Harry Thomas is a goal. Square 23 to Gisborne 13.
12.20pm: Dan Davie opens the goal scoring for Gisborne after taking a sliding chest mark. His set shot from 30m out a goal. Square 23 to Gisborne 7 - 6 minutes into second term.
12.08pm: Quarter-time in the reserves grand final. Golden Square 3.5 (23) to Gisborne 0.0 (0). Gisborne only went inside 50 once for the quarter. It would have been four goals for Golden Square, but Gisborne's Elijah Bretheron produced a brilliant smother.
12.06pm: Brodie James rewarded for a fine tackle and he kicks Square's third goal at the 18-minute mark. Square 23 to Gisborne 0.
12.04pm: Another goal to Dylan Hird and Golden Square is out to a 17-point lead in the reserves footy.
12pm: First goal of the reserves grand final to Square's Dylan Hird - a soccer kick from 5m out. Square 11 to Gisborne 0.
11.58am: Gisborne struggling to get the ball past the centre, but its defence is holding up well. Square 0.5 (5) to 0.0 (0). Square missed a couple of set shots.
11.56am: Eight minutes into the first term of reserves grand final - all the play in Square's forward 50, but no goals to show for it. Square 0.4 (4) to Gisborne 0.0 (0).
11.50am: Reserves footy underway. Golden Square kicking to the city end, which is favoured by the breeze.
11.48am: Extra time required in the B-reserve netball. Sandhurst and Gisborne locked at 40-40 in regulation.
11.45am: Reserves teams out on the park. Weather hasn't improved. Very cold and light rain falling.
11.35am: Gisborne and Sandhurst locked at 32-32 early in the final quarter of the B-reserve netball.
11.30am: Gisborne and Golden Square reserves teams warming up for the grand final. Game scheduled to start at 11.50am.
11.22am: Gisborne presented with the premiership cup and the Dogs' loyal supporters cheer loudly.
11.17am: Gisborne players now being presented with their premiership medals.
11.15am: Gisborne's Jarrod Ainsworth presented with Rod Ashman Medal for best on ground.
Sandhurst's Luke Salvador wins the VCFL Medal
11.13am: Half-time scores in the B-reserve netball - Sandhurst 23 v Gisborne 23.
11.12am: Presentations for the under-18 footy about to begin.
11.05am: Gisborne players, coaching staff and supporters celebrate a thrilling two-point win.
Sandhurst players shattered. Dragons had been the top team all season. Five under-18 grand final loses in a row for Sandhurst.
11.04am: SIREN - Gisborne wins the under-18 premiership. Gisborne 5.8 (38) to Sandhurst 4.12 (36).
11.03am: 22 minutes into final term and play has stopped after a heavy clash between a Gisborne and Sandhurst player. Both players have been taken from the field. Dogs by two points.
11am: 20 minutes into the final term of under-18s. Dogs still in front by two points. Ball locked on the outer wing.
10.55am: 18 minutes into the final quarter of the under-18 footy and Gisborne has hit the front thanks to a goal from Zach Paterson. Dogs 38 to Sandhurst 36.
10.50am: 10 minutes into the final quarter of the under-18 football and Sandhurst holds a 10-point lead over Gisborne.
The Dragons lead the Dogs 4.12 (36) to 3.8 (26).
10.30am: Welcome to the Queen Elizabeth Oval for Bendigo Football Netball League grand final day.
It's a cold and wet day in Bendigo for the first BFNL grand final in three years.
The first premiership for the day has been decided with Gisborne defeating Kangaroo Flat 44-34.
Before we get into today's action, it's a good time to catch up on all the previews and news leading into grand final day.
