Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in relation to fraudulent purchases.
The man in the footage is seen buying cigarettes at the Eaglehawk IGA at 4.30pm on August 20.
He also made purchases at Woolworths Supermarket in Golden Square and used the Bendigo Showgrounds ATM on the same day.
The man is wearing a distinctive yellow/blue hi-vis jacket that says OH&S in large black letters on the back and an unknown logo on the front.
Anyone who has information can contact First Constable Milliner or the Central Victoria Response Unit on 5448 1300.
