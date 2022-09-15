Officers charged over police shooting

Professional Standards Command detectives have charged two Victorian police officers following an internal investigation into a police shooting in Elphinstone, south of Bendigo, in 2020.
Two Western Region policemen, a 42-year-old first constable and 50-year-old leading senior constable, have both been charged with three counts of conduct endangering life and three counts of conduct endangering serious injury.
Both men have been summonsed to face a magistrates' court on a later date.
The charges relate to an incident where officers allegedly fired shots at a vehicle during an intercept on Harmony Way on 23 June, 2020.
The driver and one passenger sustained minor gunshot wound injuries during the incident.
