Officers charged over police shooting

Two police officers charged over 2020 Elphinstone shooting

Updated September 15 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:13am
Professional Standards Command detectives have charged two Victorian police officers following an internal investigation into a police shooting in Elphinstone, south of Bendigo, in 2020.

