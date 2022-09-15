After twice being acting principal, Emma O'Rielly has been named the new principal of Girton Grammar School.
Dr O'Rielly was appointed by the board this week and will officially take over the role on October 14.
School board chair David Jemmett said a nation-wide search was done to find the right candidate.
"We are confident that in appointing Dr O'Rielly we have selected an educational leader who will continue our mission to strive for excellence in both academic and co-academic education in a caring, Christian environment," Mr Jemmett said.
"Dr O'Rielly is a proven and passionate leader and educator with a long history of service to Girton Grammar who has, and will continue to demonstrate, a strong passion for, and commitment to our students, our staff, our school and our community."
As well as performing as acting principal, Dr O'Rielly, has a long history with Girton after starting in 2007 and holding positions including head of science, head of teaching and learning, and deputy head.
She also has a PhD in molecular biology and has worked as a research scientist.
"I am delighted to accept the position of principal at Girton Grammar School. This is an honour and a privilege," she said.
"In this post-pandemic era, more than ever we must provide opportunities to students and instil in young people hope, aspiration, and a joyous love of learning.
"We are charged with ensuring young people learn the heart and discipline of discernment and service."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
