Jazz legend to perform at Ulumbarra alongside local brass band

Australia jazz musician James Morrison will perform at Ulumbarra in a fundraising concert.
The annual concert fundraiser hosted by Rotary Club of Bendigo South and the Ulumbarra Foundation will be held on October 9 and feature Morrison alongside the City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band.
Advertisement
Funds raised from the performance will go to both organisations to support local performing arts grants and school programs.
READ MORE
The City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band dates back to 1862 when it was formed as the the Sandhurst Volunteer Band.
It is a regular feature at the city's community events including Anzac Day, the Bendigo Easter Fair, community concerts and Christmas carols.
Morrison has been performing professionally since he was 13 with his career including concerts for the President and First Lady of the United States.
James Morrison and the City of Greater The Bendigo Brass Band perform on October 9 at 2pm. For tickets visit gotix.com.au
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.