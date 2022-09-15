At age 23, Jack Scanlon should be getting ready to enjoy the peak seasons of his footy career.
Unfortunately, this Saturday's BFNL grand final is likely to be the Gisborne key forward's last game.
Eight weeks ago, Scanlon was resigned to the fact he'd never pull the boots on again.
He'd already undergone a shoulder reconstruction on his left shoulder in 2019 and in pre-season this year he hurt his left shoulder again and was sidelined for two months.
At training after the round five win over Strathfieldsaye, Scanlon went to take a mark and his right shoulder popped out.
It continued to pop out "twice a week" and Scanlon had to make a decision he thought he'd make in his 30s rather than at age 23.
"That's when I put footy on the backburner,'' he said this week.
"As a carpenter I need to use my shoulders everyday and I need to be mobile.
"My first reco needs to be done again and that means 12 weeks off work on top of the cost of having the operation done and I need both shoulders done.
"I'd decided that I wasn't going to play again."
It was a body blow for not just Scanlon, but Gisborne as well.
Scanlon's athleticism and marking was a tough match-up for any BFNL defence, plus he could pinch-hit in the ruck if required.
Scanlon continued to hang around the club and the itch to pull on the boots again quickly became a rash.
"I wasn't planning on playing, but I wanted to stick around the club and the boys,'' Scanlon said.
"You see how well the seniors, reserves and under-18s are tracking along and it was too good an opportunity to just let it go by.
"When you see your best mates enjoying wins, and big wins at that, I had to give it one last crack.
"The main motivator to get back was that I started playing senior footy at Gisborne when I was 16 and I went through the tough times at the club when we were getting beaten by 180 points by some clubs.
"To be able to be on the other end of that this year...that's what you put all the work in over your career for.
"If I could have one year of success it (the shoulder troubles) will be all worth it.
"More than likely the grand final will be my last game."
The shoulder injuries have restricted Scanlon's greatest strength - his marking ability.
Arguably Gisborne's greatest player in the Dogs' time in Bendigo footy, Luke Saunders, suffered similar shoulder injuries in his decorated career and he played a role in getting Scanlon back on the field.
"Aerial work is one of the strengths of my game, so having that limited by injuries is frustrating.
"I've had to work on other aspects of my game to strengthen those. Having great coaches at the club and former players like Luke Saunders and Matt Knox, who have had similar injuries, to help me has been really important for me.
"You have to do the best you can with what you've got.
"(Senior coach) Rob (Waters) has been really supportive. He's played me in different positions to try and bring the strengths out of me.
"I'm lucky to have front row seats to watch Patty McKenna each week and he's a pretty good bloke to get advice out of."
Scanlon didn't play in the seniors from rounds six to 15. He returned for the final three home and away games where he played a mixture of roles from forward to the wing and a little bit in defence.
Scanlon's dream of a premiership medal nearly came crashing down in last Saturday's preliminary final.
Gisborne looked down and out when old foe Golden Square grabbed a 15-point lead early in the last quarter, but somehow the Gisborne boys dug deep and secured a thrilling two-point win.
"That's the best win I've had in senior footy with Gisborne,'' Scanlon said.
"I missed the 2019 finals series because of shoulder issues, so that was my first preliminary final.
"To rally together under pressure like that in the last quarter was really special."
Gisborne defeated grand final rival Strathfieldsaye in their two home and away matches this year, but the Storm had the better of the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
"We've beaten them twice this year, so we must go into the game with some confidence,'' he said.
"As a group, the second semi-final was our worst performance of the year.
"We've shown that we can bounce back when things aren't going our way, so on Saturday we need to put together four quarters of footy.
"If we do that, I have no doubt we can win the game."
Emotions will run high for Scalon if Gisborne is in front at the final siren.
"(A premiership medal) would make it all worth it,'' Scanlon said.
"All the pain and discomfort would be forgotten about.
"My shoulder injury has been frustrating, but take that away and this has been the most enjoyable year I've had at the club on and off the field.
"Whether it's a game or training, you're running out with your best mates every week.
"Everyone sticks together and we genuinely want to win for each other.
"To win a premiership with this group would be really special."
