Student doctors and nurses have had a taste of what life is like in rural healthcare settings after a recent trip to northern Victoria.
A Monash University group visited Rochester and Elmore District Health Service recently to learn more about the scope and diversity of employment opportunities at the site.
The second year medical students were welcomed by chief executive Karen Laing, who provided an overview of the service and its important role within the Rochester community.
She also led a tour of the 60-bed Yalukang Aged Care Facility which has recently undergone a $2.7 million redevelopment and discussed the multiple levels of support which are available to residents.
Associate Nurse Unit manager Helen Lavery then outlined the 10-bed acute ward and associated clinical care roles to the group.
"It's essential that healthcare students are aware of all the employment pathways available to them upon completion of their university training," REDHS organisational development officer Deborah Mellor said.
"Rural sites have much to offer graduates, particularly those who are undecided about a specialty or seeking a rounded introduction to the workforce.
"There is considerable value in spending your formative healthcare years as part of a small team, and a relaxed country lifestyle is often very appealing."
Ms Mellor said this tour and day out in the region could well change the minds of young healthcare workers thinking of completing their training in metro areas.
"It's our hope the visit may inspire some of the participants to choose to focus on rural practice as they progress through their future training," she said.
"Showcasing REDHS provided the students with an insight into a myriad of opportunities including general practice, specialist physician, geriatric medicine, emergency medicine, rehabilitation and public health."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
