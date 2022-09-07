Gregg on cusp of grand ambition as Panthers prepare for LVFNL flag battle

THE opportunity to coach a Marong premiership may have eluded him, but on Saturday Corey Gregg has the chance to captain a Panthers' Loddon Valley league flag.
The Panthers will take on Bridgewater for the flag at Maiden Gully's Marist College and for Gregg, it's the chance to fulfill what he says is a dream that was ignited when he first joined the club as coach in 2012.
Gregg spent four years coaching the Panthers between 2012 and 2015 and stayed on as a player in 2016, with the furthest Marong advanced during that period being twice getting to the first semi-final in 2013 and 2014 and being knocked out by Pyramid Hill both times.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Panthers have been a juggernaut this year as they hunt their first senior premiership since 1989 when they belted Mitiamo by 80 points.
"It's obviously a very exciting opportunity this week and something that I've dreamed of from the time the club gave me the opportunity back in 2012 to coach," Gregg said this week.
"Marong is pretty much my second club after where I played all my junior footy (Ouyen); everyone around the club puts in so much time and effort and, hopefully, we can get that reward that we've been working towards for a very long time on Saturday."
The Panthers, who finished on top of the ladder, take a 16-1 record and monster percentage of 343.4 into Saturday's grand final.
Included in their 16 wins have been 10 by at least 100 points, while the side had six players selected in the LVFNL Team of the year - David Johnstone (half-back), Ryley Taylor (half-forward), Brandyn Grenfell (full-forward), Nathan Devanny (rover), Justin Hynes (interchange) and Gregg (interchange), while Linton Jacobs was named coach.
"We have built really well over the course of the year and we've had a fortunate run with injuries, particularly through the back end of the season," Gregg said.
"There's no excuses for us... we've given ourselves every opportunity."
Saturday has the makings of a special day for the Panthers given how strongly represented the club is on grand final day.
Marong has all three of its football teams - seniors reserves and under-18s - plus its 13-under, 15-under and C reserve netball sides competing in grand finals.
As well as the seniors, Marong's reserves - who haven't been beaten since 2019 - are also striving to break a premiership drought having won their last flag in 1994.
"The feeling around the club is just unbelievable and the place has been absolutely buzzing this week," Gregg said.
"It's great for not only the club, but the community and everyone involved just can't wait to get out there on Saturday and, hopefully, get the job done.
"We've regularly been getting 55 players on the track each night at training this year and that's the reason why we've got ourselves in this position."
Gregg has been one of the driving forces in the Marong engine room this season, with his output reflected in his joint runner-up with team-mate and star forward Brandyn Grenfell in last week's Harding Medal, which was won by Pyramid Hill on-baller Billy Micevski.
"It's the first year for a while where I've managed to play every game and it has just been good to be able to play some consistent footy," said Gregg, who spent 2017-18 coaching Boort and also had a stint at Echuca before returning to the Panthers last year.
"Especially when we're going well it's always a good time to be out there.
"I thought big Brando (Grenfell) probably would have taken the medal out, but we obviously stole a few votes off each other."
Marong has beaten Bridgewater by margins of 77 and 81 points in its two games this season.
B: Zac Dingwall (Pyramid Hill), Dylan Morrison (Pyramid Hill), Josh Walsh (BL Serpentine)
HB: David Johnstone (Marong), Phil Ryan (Calivil United), Luke Lougoon (Mitiamo)
C: Ryley Dickens (Pyramid Hill), Lee Dale (Mitiamo), Callum Prest (Bridgewater)
HF: Bailey George (Pyramid Hill), Andrew Collins (Bridgewater), Ryley Taylor (Marong)
F: Josh Martyn (Bridgewater), Brandyn Grenfell (Marong), Billy Micevski (Pyramid Hill)
R: Justin Laird (BL Serpentine), Bregon Cotchett (Inglewood), Nathan Devanny (Marong)
Interchange: Justin Hynes (Marong), Carl Nicolson (Mitiamo), Corey Gregg (Marong), Ross Turner (Mitiamo)
Coach: Linton Jacobs (Marong)
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - Marong v Bridgewater, 2.30pm.
Reserves - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 12.30pm.
Under-18s - Marong v Bridgewater, 10.30am.
........................................
NETBALL:
13-under - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 10.30am.
15-under - Marong v Pyramid Hill, noon.
17-under - Maiden Gully YCW v Calivil United, 10.30am.
C grade - Maiden Gully YCW v Bridgewater, noon.
C reserve - Maiden Gully YCW v Marong, 1.30pm.
B grade - Bridgewater v Maiden Gully YCW, 1.30pm.
A grade - Mitiamo v Maiden Gully YCW, 3pm.
