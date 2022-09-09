The State Emergency Service has issued a minor flooding warning for the Loddon region, specifically the Laanecoorie reservoir to Loddon weir.
The warning reached down from the border to the edges of Avoca and Melton.
Flooding from the Laanecoorie reservoir is highly likely this afternoon due to heavy rainfall overnight, it says.
Between five and 20 millimetres of rainfall was recorded along the Loddon River catchment after 9am Friday.
The warning says there is unlikely to be any more heavy rain for the rest of the day.
"Goulburn Murray Water advise that Laanecoorie Reservoir is spilling and that the situation is being monitored," it says.
The reservoir is currently at 1.27 metres below the minor flood level but it is rising. The warning indicated it was likely to rise above this level (1.5 metres) by this afternoon.
SES has asked people in the area to stay informed of local conditions.
The next flood update is expected at 12.30pm Saturday or earlier if predictions change.
