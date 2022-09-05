Regional residents will have access to better heart care with a central Victorian hospital now piloting its new initiative.
Greater Bendigo residents with the condition atrial fibrillation can now access specialised care earlier thanks to Bendigo Health's new rapid access atrial fibrillation clinic.
The key goal of the hospital's new clinic is to educate those with atrial fibrillation on improving their lifestyle to increase their quality of life and lower the likelihood of complications.
Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm which can result in significant problems, including stroke and heart failure, if not managed.
An assessment by clinic specialists would include looking at a patients history to identify and address health factors - such as sleep apnoea, thyroid disease and alcohol consumption - which could lead to significant issues.
For Jean Richards, who recently had her fifth atrial fibrillation episode and was referred, the clinic made it easier to understand the limitations of her body.
"My cardiac rehabilitation included exercising but I also had sessions discussing dietetics, medication and reducing stress," she said.
"I haven't had an episode since as I'm aware of how my body is feeling now and understand there are limits on what we can cope with."
Tamara Hayes, project lead, said once a referral has been made the clinic would ideally see the patient within two weeks.
"Patients may also be referred from the clinic to other allied health services, such as cardiac rehabilitation and dietetics," she said.
The initiative will be trialed over two years under the safe care Victoria project - targeted at new-onset atrial fibrillation patients and those who require specialised management.
It will accept referrals from the emergency department, general practitioners and other hospitals.
