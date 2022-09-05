BFNL rising star and lower grade vote count winners announced

Two of the brightest young talents in Bendigo football and netball have been rewarded for their outstanding seasons.
Kyneton midfielder Hamish Yunghanns and Sandhurst midcourter Shae Clifford were named the BFNL Rising Star winners for 2022 on Monday night.
Yunghanns averaged 23 possessions and nine contested disposals per game, was named in Kyneton's best players 10 times in 18 matches and kicked 20 goals for the season.
His biggest strength was his consistency. The youngster had more than 90 player ranking points in 13 of his 18 games.
Clifford's development in 2002 is one of the highlights of the season for grand final-bound Sandhurst
In a star-studded Dragons' outfit, Clifford has become a crucial part of the Sandhurst midcourt where her speed and passing ability is elite.
Her class was on display in Saturday's second semi-final where she was one of the best players on court in Sandhurst's big win over Kangaroo Flat.
The BFNL's best performed netballers at representative level were recognised.
Gisborne star Maddy Stewart won the award for open netball, while Kangaroo Flat young gun Amaya Schmidt was named the best player at 17-and-under level.
Also on Monday night, the league counted the votes for lower grades of football and netball.
The vote counts for the Michelsen Medal for senior football and Betty Thompson Medal for A-grade netball will be held on Sunday night.
The McDonald Medal for best and fairest in reserves football was shared by Gisborne team-mates Boyd Nalder and Jacob Murphy.
The Bulldogs' duo polled 18 votes each and finished four votes clear of Golden Square's Will Lee, who polled 14 votes.
Golden Square's Macey Eaton edged out Sandhurst's Dayten Uerata to win the George Symons Medal in the under-18 football.
Eaton polled 26 votes - two clear of Uerata - with Maryborough's Jai Howell third on 19 votes.
South Bendigo's Sarah Nash was a runaway winner of the Holborn Medal for A-reserve netball.
Nash's 28 votes were seven more than runner-up Kangaroo Flat's Ella Wicks.
The B-grade netball best and fairest went to a player who has dominated league medals for years.
Sandhurst's Briona Giddings won with a remarkable 30 votes - her fifth BFNL league best and fairest honour.
Eaglehawk's Tia Reaper and Kangaroo Flat's Zoe Magnussen were equal second with 20 votes.
Giddings' Sandhurst clubmate Isabelle Whiteley won the B-reserve netball with 28 votes.
She finished just three votes clear of Golden Square's Hannah Schmidt.
In a big night for Gisborne, the Bulldogs dominated the Sing Medal for 17-and-under netball.
Tori Skrijel won the medal with 28 votes, while team-mate Emily McDonald was runner-up with 23 votes.
The leading goalkicker awards for three grades of football were announced.
Golden Square's Joel Brett won the Ron Best Medal in the seniors with 92 goals.
Sandhurst's Jasper Stewart won the reserves with 43 goals, while Gisborne's Harry Luxmoore won the under-18s with 64 goals.
HOLBORN MEDAL - A-RESERVE NETBALL
B-GRADE NETBALL
B-RESERVE NETBALL
SING MEDAL 17-AND-UNDER NETBALL
McDONALD MEDAL - RESERVES FOOTBALL
SYMONS MEDAL - UNDER-18 FOOTBALL
