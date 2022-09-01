Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Inquiry finds Bendigo mosque protests similar to January 6 Capitol riot

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 1 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police try to move anti-Mosque protesters on from the Bendigo Train Station's car park in 2016. Picture by DARREN HOWE

AN INQUIRY has drawn direct parallels between the mob that shut down a central Victorian council meeting and America's January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.