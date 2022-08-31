CONSERVATIONISTS can only fix a "highly dysfunctional" ecosystem if a central Victorian council signs off on ambitious regeneration plans, town planners have been told.
The Biolinks Alliance wants to return 138 hectares of valley near Heathcote to what it probably looked like in the late 1700s, before white settlers swept through the region.
The collection of conservation action groups needs the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to deal with Peter's Gully, which stretches through a section of the Spring Plains Nature Conservation Reserve.
The alliance says the valley was effectively "desertified" by gold miners and overzealous forestry workers of old.
A regrowth forest has returned but barely any topsoil remains.
It hardly captures the rainwater that washes through the valley, locking in a cycle of ongoing damage unlikely to resolve itself in the next century.
The alliance wants to send in a tractor to pierce ground and weave between what old growth trees remain.
Ecologists would thin younger sections of native forest that the alliance says are not diverse enough for an ecosystem going at full-throttle.
"Some areas would be more-or-less heavily cut and some patches left unthinned altogether," the alliance told the council.
That would mimic natural processes that could otherwise take decades or centuries.
The alliance would rebirth the valley's landscape with plantings and "humps" of earth.
The humps and ripping would help slow water runoff, much like the fallen leaves and roots mammoth trees did before colonialists ripped them out.
That would spark an immediate improvement in the soil that would feed plant growth, the alliance told council officers.
An ecologist would be on hand to stop the tractor driver destroying significant native vegetation.
Workers would then dig out a series of ponds to hold water, much like the many that dotted the landscape when the first white settlers arrived in central Victoria.
Many creeks through central Victoria - including the Bendigo Creek - were once a series of ponds and billabongs where water slowly wended.
Ecologists want water to again "cascade" through the landscape in the Spring Plains reserve.
They want to dig hundreds of small, "leaky weirs" to soak up the water wildlife would use for weeks or months after rain fell, the alliance told council officers.
The pools could become a haven for species like frogs, which have been driven from huge tracts of forests over the past 200 years.
Ecologists would immediately plant native grasses and other flora to shore up loose soil.
They might return at a later date to plant more species, depending on how well the forest's new understorey grew.
The alliance is not the only group using water to heal broken landscapes.
Traditional Owners the Dja Dja Wurrung recently built a series of frog ponds near White Hill homes.
The ponds slow stormwater runoff before it flows into the Bendigo Creek, allowing it to settle so that less pollutants wash into the creek.
It is a process that mimics the way water once moved through central Victoria's landscape, albeit on a smaller scale than the plans for Peter's Gully.
The alliance's volunteers are already counting wildlife and surveying habitat so that they can track all changes over time.
Their efforts come as Victoria grapples with a crisis in its forests.
A 2021 parliamentary inquiry found the state was grappling with a storm of problems including noxious weeds, invasive species, climate change and habitat loss.
Central Victorian groups told the inquiry localised extinctions taking place in forests ringing Bendigo.
Some spoke of the anger and frustration their members felt as they watched declines that could have been prevented.
"They worry about the future for their children and grandchildren because they realise that biodiversity decline heralds our species decline," the Bendigo and District Environmental Council told the inquiry.
Bendigo's council recognised in 2019 it urgently needed to deal with environmental and climate breakdown.
It currently wants more trees in the municipality, not less.
That could potentially raise problematic questions for the Alliance because it wants to thin trees in a nature reserve.
That said, the plan has the backing of Parks Victoria and two council-employed biodiversity experts consulted during early planning.
"We recognise that ecological thinning in areas of dense vegetation can improve both tree and ecosystem health," the council experts said in a letter to the Biolinks Alliance.
The alliance included the letter in its application for the council's planning permission.
The experts' endorsements are not necessarily that of the council or its city planners but it does reflect the confidence key groups have in the alliance.
"We believe Biolinks Alliance will act in the interests of the natural environment and undertake the necessary works to the highest standard possible," the council's experts said.
The council experts wanted to track the project to see if it could help other upside-down country throughout the municipality.
Before that happens, their employer needs to give its assent.
The council is considering the Biolink Alliance's planning application.
