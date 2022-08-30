Sisters Tia and Jarrenhy Webb were as shocked as each other when their phones started "beeping like crazy" on Monday night.
First, Jarrenhy polled 29 votes to win the Joy Lawry Medal for the best and fairest player in the Loddon Valley Football Netball League's B-grade netball competition.
Later in the night, Tia polled 28 votes to win her first Helen Ward Medal - the highest individual honour in A-grade netball in the LVFNL.
The Maiden Gully YCW duo completed a family double that could be a first for the league.
Tia, the Eagles' A-grade goal shooter, finished runner-up in the award in 2021 and went one better in 2022.
"I go out each week to try and play my best...I don't think about awards like this,'' Tia said.
"It's a bit of a shock, to be honest. We have so many good players in our team that deserve votes.
"For Jarrenhy to win as well, I couldn't be happier for her. It's pretty awesome."
Tia finished four votes ahead of her team-mate, best friend and sidekick in the goal ring, Meg Patterson.
The duo have played netball together since they were in Year 7 at Catherine McAuley College and they co-coach the MGYCW under-15s.
"Our team worked really hard this year on our development at the attacking end,'' 22-year-old Tia said.
"I've improved my skills and Meg and I worked hard on improving our combinations.
"I'm lucky that we have a very good team and we work well together as a group."
Jarrenhy spent most of the B-grade season playing goal attack.
Despite enjoying a career-best season at senior level, winning a league medal hadn't entered Jarrenhy's mind.
"I was very surprised,'' Jarrenhy said.
"Everyone was calling me and I didn't know what was going on.
"It means a lot to me, particularly to win on the same night as Tia."
With three years age difference between the duo there's always been sibling rivalry, particularly on the netball court.
Younger sibling Shallon plays C-grade with MGYCW and is a shooter as well.
Shallon polled 17 votes to be fifth in the league award.
The trio follow in the footsteps of their mother, Jannaya, a multiple netball premiership player and coach with Sandhurst in the BFNL.
"It's nice that the three of us play together at the same club,'' Tia said.
All three remain in the hunt for premiership medals.
The Eagles' A-grade team lost the second semi-final to Mitiamo last Saturday, but have a second chance in this weekend's preliminary final against Calivil United.
B-grade advanced to a preliminary final date with Newbridge this week after defeating Pyramid Hill by two goals in a thrilling first semi-final.
C-grade is already in the grand final after defeating Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by two goals in the second semi-final.
"Hopefully, we can play well this weekend and get through to the grand final,'' Tia said.
"We didn't play our best game last Saturday, and Calivil United is a tough side to beat, so it should be a good game."
The LVFNL preliminary finals will be held at Newbridge this weekend, with the grand finals to be played at MGYCW's home base at Marist College on September 10.
