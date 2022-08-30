An inspection blitz has seen the Environment Protection Authority Victoria North West Region hand out notices to 70 per cent of businesses in central Victoria inspected.
With a focus on proper chemical storage, businesses in Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, East Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Epsom were targeted by the blitz because their stormwater drains were connected to local waterways.
The EPA handed out 21 notices for issues such as spill prevention infrastructure and procedures, emergency response procedures, management of stormwater, chemical storage.
"We have seen too often the harm that can be done to the environment through the uncontrolled escape of chemicals," North West regional manager Paul Ratajczyk said.
The waterways storm drains feed into are a vital amenity for our communities and must be protected by everyone, including industry- Paul Ratajczyk
"We targeted industry sectors that included concrete batching plants, agricultural chemical distributors, motor vehicle and machinery servicing/repairs, chemical handling and a variety of other general industrial activities."
EPA officers hoped to highlight the role businesses should in protecting the environment including local waterways and catchment areas.
Mr Ratajczyk said the general environmental duties of the 2017 EPA Act state it is everyone's job to act to protect the environment.
"The EPA is working to generate a greater understanding of that responsibility," he said.
"EPA wants to help businesses to understand they must act to improve their onsite controls to prevent spills and pollution entering the environment.
"Where EPA identifies poor controls to prevent pollution, they can expect us to use our powers to enforce compliance.
"The waterways storm drains feed into are a vital amenity for our communities and must be protected by everyone, including industry."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
