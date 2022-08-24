Firefighters have been forced to don breathing gear to tackle a chicken shop fire in Maryborough.
The blaze was first reported at 9.08am Wednesday at Maryland Diner in High Street.
A CFA spokesperson said there were reports the fire was in the roof cavity - but it was later contained to the exhaust fan.
Maryborough CFA volunteers declared it under control at 9.35am and the cause was determined within an hour.
Maryborough police also attended, to help secure the building.
Paramedics were also contacted at 9.15am, but were not required in the end.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
