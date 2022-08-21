Keogh kicks ton; Brewster bags 20; Eagles in first MCDFNL finals for 11 years

TRENTHAM'S Jake Keogh became the MCDFNL's second century goalkicker of the season on Saturday.
Starting Saturday's round 16 game against Talbot on 99, Keogh kicked the one goal he needed to get to the ton in the Saints' 13.25 (103) to 1.2 (8) win, which capped a 15-1 home and away season and their first top-of-the-ladder finish since 1996.
Elsewhere, after bringing up his century a week earlier, Natte Bealiba forward Danny Brewster unleashed a 20-goal bag in the Swans' big win over Campbells Creek.
Brewster's 20-goal haul in the Swans' 39.14 (248) to 1.11 (17) victory took his season tally to 121.
And big improver Dunolly has secured its first finals appearance since 2011, claiming eighth spot after beating Avoca 13.13 (91) to 8.8 (56).
The Eagles jumped into the top eight at the expense of Talbot, which had started the final round in eighth position.
Natte Bealiba Seniors 9.4 17.8 27.10 39.14 (248)
Campbells Creek Seniors 0.4 1.5 1.10 1.11 (17)
GOALS: Natte Bealiba Seniors: D.Brewster 20, W.Holt 5, T.Mortlock 3, J.Cossar 3, J.Templeton 2, J.Stewart 2, E.Smith 2, J.Fraser 1; Campbells Creek Seniors: M.Kerney 1
BEST: Natte Bealiba Seniors: D.Brewster, J.Grant, J.Cossar, L.Cameron, G.Coleman, J.Templeton; Campbells Creek Seniors: N.O'Brien, J.Pollard, M.Kerney, B.Carson, D.Stevens, M.Ganim
Maldon Seniors 4.3 6.8 7.12 8.16 (64)
Royal Park Seniors 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Maldon Seniors: B.Coffey 3, A.Millen 2, B.Brown 1, J.Lockwood 1, A.Woodman 1; Royal Park Seniors:
BEST: Maldon Seniors: D.Wilson, B.Coffey, C.Bennett, M.Johns, H.Coffey, M.Gray; Royal Park Seniors: L.Woodward, D.Bond, L.Dunne, M.Walker, R.Egan, M.Ashmore
Trentham Seniors 3.3 5.8 10.19 13.25 (103)
Talbot Seniors 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Trentham Seniors: A.Ferrier 4, L.Bianco 4, D.Holden 1, L.Whitehouse 1, J.Dowling 1, J.Cowan 1, J.Keogh 1; Talbot Seniors: L.Kemp 1
BEST: Trentham Seniors: D.Matricardi, A.Ferrier, L.Bianco, J.Mighell, J.Dovaston, H.Knight; Talbot Seniors: S.Gibson, A.Scott, M.Smith, L.Kemp, T.Barras, Z.Douglas
Harcourt Seniors 4.4 7.8 11.11 15.12 (102)
Newstead Seniors 1.1 2.2 2.5 3.7 (25)
GOALS: Harcourt Seniors: C.Anderson 4, J.Rodda 3, S.Gale 3, B.Hall 2, B.Leech 2, J.Gartside 1; Newstead Seniors: R.Smith 1, A.Robins 1, A.Adams 1
BEST: Harcourt Seniors: P.Chaplin, D.Semmens, C.Anderson, K.Davidson, S.Gale, L.Mitchell; Newstead Seniors: A.Robins, K.Thompson, B.richardson, C.Mckendry, J.Pedretti, J.Mitchelhill
Dunolly Seniors 5.2 9.8 10.10 13.13 (91)
Avoca Seniors 4.1 4.4 5.5 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Dunolly Seniors: X.Ryan 3, O.Keogh 2, B.Goodwin 2, M.Goodwin 2, T.Johnston 1, J.Goodman 1, M.Di Julio 1, J.Fisher 1; Avoca Seniors: N.Coghlan 2, D.Kitchin 1, S.Cawthan 1, J.Hunt 1, D.Carey 1, N.Coghlan 1, Z.Lubeek 1
BEST: Dunolly Seniors: J.Fisher, J.Goodman, L.Tranter, C.Sheppard, B.Goodwin, A.Zuk; Avoca Seniors: B.Howell, J.Antonio, S.Elliott, C.Antonio, J.Hunt, S.Cawthan
Lexton Seniors 2.3 3.5 9.9 13.10 (88)
Maryborough Rovers Seniors 3.3 3.7 3.7 4.10 (34)
GOALS: Lexton Seniors: J.Eyers 5, P.Mcguigan 4, T.Richards 1, B.Karslake 1, D.Cook 1, J.Templeton 1; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Whelan 3, J.Lynch 1
BEST: Lexton Seniors: B.Karslake, J.Eyers, J.Phelan, P.Mcguigan, L.Pett, L.Debast; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: A.Mahony, A.Siekai, K.Eggers, M.Whelan, M.Reeves, L.Radlof
Carisbrook Seniors 1.2 4.2 5.2 6.5 (41)
Navarre Seniors 2.3 3.4 3.5 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Zelencich 3, D.Chester 2, T.Rinaldi 1; Navarre Seniors: C.Driscoll 2, S.Kaye 1
BEST: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Hurse, D.Chester, M.Jukes, H.Hunter, J.Bowen, L.Rinaldi; Navarre Seniors: H.Bigmore, J.Hannett, L.Hannett, S.Kaye, L.Mckenzie, C.Driscoll
