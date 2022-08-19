Update 1.35pm
The body of a man found dead on a north-central Victorian highway in the early hours of Friday morning remains a John Doe to authorities.
Advertisement
Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a dead man on Murray Valley Highway by a motorist this morning.
The highway, which was closed between Kerang and Lake Charm once the discovery was reported to police, has now been re-opened in both directions.
The transport department thanked people for their patience as emergency services conducted their investigations.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
Police are working to identify one man found dead in north-central Victoria.
The man was found dead on a road in Reedy Lake in the early hours of Friday morning.
Investigators first learned of the body after a car travelling north on the Murray Valley Highway struck an object on the road just before 2.30am.
The driver stopped and located the still unidentified man dead on the road.
IN THE NEWS
Uninjured, the driver is helping police with the ongoing investigation.
The highway will remain closed between Kerang and Lake Charm until further notice.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.