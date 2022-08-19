Three teams are locked in, two teams are more than likely to qualify and two more teams are praying for a miracle.
After an enthralling first 17 rounds, the BFNL finals picture will be completed just before 5pm on Saturday afternoon.
All five matches in round 18 have some sort of bearing on the top five.
Here's the round 18 scenarios for all 10 clubs:
1. GISBORNE
60 points, 262.34%
Win, lose or draw in Saturday's home game against Eaglehawk, the Bulldogs will claim their first minor premiership in a decade.
After going down by 10 points to Golden Square last Saturday, the home game is all about regaining some momentum and getting a game under the belt of some returning key players before the second semi-final in a fortnight.
Star midfielder Brad Bernacki is back in the Gisborne line-up after a superb VFL stint with Essendon, while Jaidyn Owen and Ethan Minns return from injuries.
2. STRATHFIELDSAYE
56 points, 198.45%
Redemption and a psychological statement are on the menu for the Strathfieldsaye Storm in their round 18 home game against Golden Square.
The Storm's worst performance of the season was their 58-point loss to Golden Square at Wade Street in round nine. It's a that has sat uncomfortably with Storm players and coaches.
With the two teams to meet again in the qualifying final on August 27, the Storm would love to put some doubt in the Bulldogs' minds by scoring a big win on home turf. An added motivation - Saturday is the 100th senior games for Jake Moorhead and Ben Lester, while Harry Conway plays his 100th club match.
3. GOLDEN SQUARE
52 points, 246.87%
After defeating Gisborne last week, a second win for the season over Strathfieldsaye would leave Square as the form team of the competition going into the finals.
A clash with Strathfieldsaye on the big ground at Tannery Lane is a great lead-up to what Square will experience over the next few weeks.
Square's team defence on the small confines of Wade Street smother the Storm in round nine. Can they repeat that on the bigger ground or will Storm's possession game stand up.
While Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye have had injury concerns, Golden Square is basically at full strength.
4. SOUTH BENDIGO
40 points, 104.88%
Win and the Bloods are in.
It's as simple as that for South Bendigo ahead of its home game against Kangaroo Flat at the QEO.
The clubs outside of the top five will be hoping the Roos can produce a four-quarter performance against the Bloods.
When South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat met in round nine, the Bloods only led by five points at half-time and 13 points at the final change.
A seven-goal-to-one last term from South Bendigo made the match look more one-sided than it was.
5. SANDHURST
36 points, 129.23%
Sandhurst should make its way into the elimination final with a win over Castlemaine, but the Dragons' faithful will have one eye on the game at Camp Reserve and one eye on the Kyneton-Maryborough game.
If Sandhurst is "restricted" by Castlemaine to a narrow victory, then the door could open for Kyneton to catch the Dragons on percentage.
As a guide, if Sandhurst defeated Castlemaine 80 to 50, the Dragons' percentage would only slightly increase to 130.41.
Under that scenario, the Tigers would need to win 220-20 to lift their percentage to 130.64.
If, as expected, Sandhurst has a more comfortable victory of 100 to 30, Sandhurst's percentage would lift to 134.04 and Kyneton would need to win 240-0 to move ahead.
The Dragons go into the game without injured trio Jeremy Rodi, Joel Wharton and Jake Wilkinson.
6. EAGLEHAWK
36 points, 117.02%
The Hawks have the toughest task of the teams outside of the top five.
They need to defeat Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve and hope that one of South Bendigo or Sandhurst suffer a shock defeat.
It's more likely Ben Rutten keeps his job at Essendon than we see the Hawks run out on the QEO in the elimination final.
7. KYNETON
36 points, 116.18%
The Tigers will have a crack, but it's most likely they'll fall short.
Chasing percentage is not easy - there's a fine balance between attack and defence.
Every point Maryborough scores will be a body blow to the Tigers. The goal of a 200-point plus victory is made even tougher by the absence of, among others, Rhys Magin, Frazer Driscoll and James Orr.
Kangaroo Flat upstaging South Bendigo at the QEO is probably a more realistic option for the Tigers.
8. KANGAROO FLAT
16 points, 48.74%
This is grand final day for the Roos.
They can't make the finals, but they can deny South Bendigo a finals berth.
Ironically, one of South Bendigo's best defenders of the past 15 years - James Flaherty - will coach Kangaroo Flat for the final time.
Expect the Roos to come out hopping early. It's just a matter of how long they can maintain the spring in their step.
9. CASTLEMAINE
8 points, 32.35%
Castlemaine went within one point of defeating an undermanned Eaglehawk at Camp Reserve earlier this year.
Could the Pies repeat the dose against a depleted Sandhurst side?
Probably not, but the Pies are a much tougher side to break down at the Camp.
10. MARYBOROUGH
0 points, 25.45%
The Magpies' greatest losing margin this season is 218 points - against Golden Square in round three.
The Pies have improved significantly since then and it's hard to see them conceding that kind of margin in their final game of the year.
Their hard-working inside midfielders should win enough of the ball to deny the Tigers the inside 50s they'd require to kick a cricket score.
SELECTIONS:
Luke West (73) - South Bendigo, Golden Square, Gisborne, Sandhurst, Kyneton.
Adam Bourke (72) - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Sandhurst, Kyneton.
