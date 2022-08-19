PREMIERSHIPS, league and goalkicking medals, best and fairests, inter-league representative, BFNL 2010-19 Team of the Decade member and club captain.
Advertisement
And now member of the Bendigo Football-Netball League's 800-goal club.
Lachlan Sharp's glittering career at Strathfieldsaye had another accolade added to it last week with his tally for the Storm ticking over 800 goals in his side's big win against Kangaroo Flat.
According to Bendigo Advertiser records, Sharp's three goals last week took him to 802 in total for his beloved Storm - a club in which he was a foundation player and continues to be hugely influential at.
"I guess it's something nice to tick off during your career and then when you finish up can be something you look back on and be proud of," Sharp said this week of the milestone.
"But there's obviously a lot of work that goes in further up the ground in the ball getting down to me and then being able to kick a goal.
There's obviously a lot of work that goes in further up the ground in the ball getting down to me and then being able to kick a goal- Lachlan Sharp
"I've been very fortunate to be blessed with some really good people around me in team-mates and coaches and I'll look back when I'm finished and be really proud that I've played with Strath from the first game and been here long enough to kick this many goals.
"I'm still really enjoying my footy with the young group."
Sharp has ridden the complete journey of the Storm from BFNL newcomers in 2009 to the powerhouse force it has become in winning four of the previous six BFNL premierships.
He was a member of the Storm's inaugural senior team when in round one of 2009 on an unforgettable day at Tannery Lane he kicked two goals in Strathfieldsaye's 25-point win over Castlemaine.
That inaugural game was the first of what has since become 171 matches in which Sharp has featured among the Storm's goalkickers.
Included in those 171 games where the left-footer has kicked at least one goal has been 19 where he has booted a double-figure bag, with his biggest haul 17 against Castlemaine in round six of 2018.
While he has done it 19 times, Sharp, 31, is still the only player to have kicked a senior double-figure bag in the Storm's history, which would probably surprise many given he has shared the forward line with the likes of both Stephen Milne and Sam Mildren.
What has become one of the BFNL's great goalkicking careers started out with Sharp playing much further up the ground in his early years.
"I started up on a wing and thinking back to that first game in 2009, it really does seem two lifetimes ago," Sharp said.
Advertisement
"It's crazy to think how far the club has come and the change in our playing list... we had a few people come back to the club the other week from the early days and they said they only knew two people who were running around.
"When someone first brought up the 800 goals you do start to reflect on the years that have got you there."
Sharp has certainly packed plenty into his career at the Storm headlined by four premierships - 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Look away now Eaglehawk fans, but the 2017 grand final win over the Hawks famously featured Sharp kicking five goals in the final term as the Storm came from a precarious 20 points down at three quarter-time to win by 32.
Sharp kicked six for the match and was awarded the AFL Victoria Medal, capping a remarkable season in which he had also won the Michelsen Medal, Ron Best Medal - he ended the year with a total of 142 goals - and Storm best and fairest.
Advertisement
And he did it all coming off a knee reconstruction the previous year when his 2016 season ended at Golden Square's Wade Street in round three.
"Darryl (Wilson, coach) tried to look after me in that first year back after doing my knee by putting me at full-forward," Sharp said.
"I had always more thought of myself as that small forward, crumbing type, but going to full-forward... the rest has played out the way it has in terms of being able to kick the hundred a couple of times (2017 and 2019).
"So perhaps if I didn't do my knee that year I don't know how it would have unfolded, so as bad as it was at the time, it did become a bit of a blessing in disguise."
While reaching the 800-goal mark has been a mighty achievement by Sharp, he is still just under halfway to that of the legendary Ron Best, who holds the BFNL's goalkicking record with 1624 across stints at Golden Square, Sandhurst and Northern United.
Advertisement
And as impressive as his 19 double-figure bags are, Sharp still has a bit of work to do to catch Best's tally of 48 double-figure hauls.
"Even before I started kicking goals I'd always had an interest in looking back on the history of the league and why is it called the Ron Best Medal," Sharp said.
"Some of the bags of goals that Ron kicked, and in some big games... you only wish you could have seen guys like him, Steven Oliver (1021 goals for Castlemaine) and Steven Reaper (732 for Kyneton and Gisborne) in full flight.
"It's a shame we don't get to see the vision of what those guys were like back then, which is a different game to now. I've probably been assisted by just how quick how the game has become."
2009 - 27
Advertisement
2010 - 57* (84)
2011 - 57 (141)
2012 - 68* (209)
2013 - 52* (261)
2014 - 23 (284)
2015 - 36 (320)
Advertisement
2016 - 13 (333)
2017 - 142* (475)
2018 - 74* (549)
2019 - 133* (682)
2021 - 68* (750)
2022 - 52 (802)
Advertisement
* club leading goalkicker
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.