The sport of orienteering could be included in the 2026 Commonwealth Games following a last minute submission from the sport's governing body - with the Bendigo region the favoured location.
Orienteering is a sport that requires competitors to run through forests, urban centres or parkland with detailed maps and navigate their way around landmarks to complete the course.
Up to five additional sports are expected to be added to the regular Games roster for the 2026 event in regional Victoria.
The cut off date for submissions was Friday, August 19 with Orienteering Australia (OA) - backed by the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) - submitting its request for inclusion the day before on Thursday, August 18.
In the submission, possible courses could see a finish at the Bendigo fountain or in the Botanic Gardens.
It also suggests smaller regional towns such as Castlemaine, Maldon or Kyneton being included as well as La Trobe University or a large school or high school with complex building arrangements.
"Orienteering is in a unique position to showcase Victoria's regional cities and tourist sites," the submission reads.
"While other out-of-stadium events such as cycling, mountain biking and marathon show glimpses of the surrounding countryside, orienteering has the ability to get 'up close and personal' with the landscape and historic sites, through the use of strategically placed checkpoints.
"Orienteering also has the potential to feature a smaller regional location (e.g. Castlemaine or Maldon) or showcase some of the unique gold mining terrain around Bendigo and Ballarat."
The Bendigo Orienteering Club has an agreement with the Dja Dja Wurrung people, recognising their custodianship of the land on which events in that region are held.
If successful in its application, Orienteering Australia said it would consult the Traditional Owners of any land being proposed for CG2026 orienteering events.
It would not be the first time Bendigo has hosted a major orienteering event.
In 1985, the city hosted World Orienteering Championships - the first time a country outside Europe hosted an international championship.
Later this year, the Australian Orienteering Championships carnival will be held in the Daylesford-Castlemaine region.
While orienteering is not a well-known sport in Australia, its popularity in Europe has led to the use of GPS tracking for spectators to follow the event on mobile phones and other devices.
"This format also encourages spectators to spread out over the competition area, gathering in designated vantage points to watch the athletes as they approach control sites," the submission said.
"Courses are set so that competitors must make frequent decisions, change direction often and plan ahead.
"A typical sprint course for elite competitors might have between 20 and 25 checkpoints (known as 'controls'). All controls must be visited in order; competitors register their presence with timing chips carried on a finger.
"With live coverage, commentators and spectators can compare choices of route and spot mistakes and errors as they happen.
"Tracking athletes through a combination of GPS and split times plus mobile and fixed camera positions creates a seamless and exciting viewing experience."
It states the best sprint orienteering takes place in urban areas that feature parkland, complex buildings and features such as bridges, pathways and multi-level structures.
Fourteen Commonwealth nations are members of the International Orienteering Federation (IOF), with a 15th nation - Mauritius - expected to apply for IOF membership in the next 12 months.
If accepted, the program would involve men's individual sprint, women's individual sprint, sprint relay, men's knock-out sprint, women's knock-out sprint.
The submission included letters of support from the IOF and City of Greater Bendigo.
