Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL

2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Last game as coach of Kangaroo Flat for James Flaherty, who announced last month he would be finishing his tenure at the end of the season with the Roos.
Hard to see the Roos sending Flaherty out on a winning note given what's at stake for South Bendigo.
While the Bloods sit in fourth position on the ladder they run the risk of losing their spot in the five to either Eaglehawk or Kyneton if beaten, so that's enough incentive to ensure they take care of business on what will be the final day in the club's history it will be the "home" club for a QEO game given its move to Harry Trott Oval from next year.
Last time: South Bendigo 13.15 (93) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 16; Kangaroo Flat 7.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
One of those last round scenarios where regardless of what happens on Saturday, both the Storm and Bulldogs will meet again in the qualifying final the following week.
It's just a matter of who will finish higher on the ladder given the winner will end the home and away season second and the loser third.
Reckon the Storm will be keen to prove a point given the 58-point hiding they copped off Golden Square in round nine, while Bulldogs coach Christian Carter has said regardless of the match effectively being a dead rubber there will be no flirting with form for his side.
It's a formline of four wins in a row, including inflicting just the second loss of the season on Gisborne last week that featured a staggering 79 hit-outs by ruckman Matt Compston - the fourth time this year he's had at least 59 hit-outs in a game.
Last time: Golden Square 10.20 (80) def Strathfieldsaye 3.4 (22).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 16; Golden Square 12.
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Gisborne will be on the rebound from its second loss of the season last week to Golden Square when it hosts Eaglehawk.
Gardiner Reserve has certainly lived up to its "Graveyard" moniker this year given the Bulldogs are 8-0 at home with an average winning margin of 99 points, which illustrates just what a formidable task awaits the Hawks, who remain the last visiting team to have won at Gardiner Reserve back in round 16 of 2019.
The scenario for sixth-placed Hawks is they must firstly win the game and then rely on either Sandhurst losing to Castlemaine or South Bendigo losing to Kangaroo Flat if they are to extend their season into the finals.
Would think even the most optimistic of Hawks' supporters would believe too much is going to have to go their way to keep their season alive beyond 5pm Saturday.
Last time: Gisborne 14.16 (100) def Eaglehawk 5.7 (37).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 18; Gisborne 9.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
Having had its back against the wall all season to qualify for the finals, finally, the Dragons have got their equation simply down to beat Castlemaine at Camp Reserve and they are in.
It has been a gritty past three weeks for the Dragons given after the 69-point belting they copped off Golden Square in round 14 to drop to 6-8 they were two games outside the top five with four games to play and looked just about cooked.
But three wins in a row over Eaglehawk, Maryborough and Kyneton now has the Dragons poised to continue an unbroken run of finals appearances stretching back to 2010.
As much as Castlemaine would dearly like to end the season on a high, the Dragons shouldn't allow it given a loss would likely cost their spot in the five.
Last time: Sandhurst 19.21 (135) def Castlemaine 3.6 (24).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 21; Castlemaine 0; Drawn 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Much like Eaglehawk, while Kyneton is still a mathematical chance of playing finals, it would seem too much has got to go the way of the Tigers to get in.
Having spent 13 of the 17 rounds inside the top five, the Tigers are now seventh, with their best hope of climbing back inside firstly, beating Maryborough as they should comfortably do, and then needing one of South Bendigo or Sandhurst to suffer shock losses.
The Tigers are on equal points (36) with fifth-placed Sandhurst, but trail the Dragons by 13.05 per cent, so if they could kick a cricket score against the winless Magpies to significantly boost their percentage and Castlemaine could turn its game against Sandhurst into a slog, well... you never know.
While it's very much a long shot as far as their finals aspirations, the Tigers turning up with at least some hope on Saturday is better than no hope at all.
Unfortunately for the Magpies, they look set to be consigned to a winless season.
Last time: Kyneton 18.10 (118) def Maryborough 5.13 (43).
Since 2010: Kyneton 13; Maryborough 7.
Luke West (73) - South Bendigo, Golden Square, Gisborne, Sandhurst, Kyneton.
Adam Bourke (72) - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Sandhurst, Kyneton.
Richard Jones (70) - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Sandhurst, Kyneton.
QUALIFYING FINAL
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Looking at the ladder it would be easy to fall into the trap of considering this result a foregone conclusion.
After all, Pyramid Hill did finish five wins and 162 per cent clear of the Superoos after the home and away season.
Yet, the Superoos have shown in both home and away meetings they have the match-ups to serve it right up to the Bulldogs given both times they have been beaten by less than a kick - four points in round six and five points in round 15.
And Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern has indicated he's expecting to have his best side of the season available setting the scene for what should be a much tighter game than what their records suggest.
This season:
Round 6 - Pyramid Hill 5.22 (52) def Mitiamo 7.6 (48).
Round 15 - Pyramid Hill 10.19 (79) def Mitiamo 11.8 (74).
ELIMINATION FINAL
2.15pm Sunday at Mitiamo.
Heading into the 2022 season both with new coaches at the helm, Bridgewater and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine shaped as two of the LVFNL's big unknowns.
Both have remained finals-calibre outfits and on Sunday will put their seasons on the line against each other in the elimination final.
The Mean Machine have comfortably had the measure of the Bears both times this season by 28 points and 42 points and will deservingly start favourites on Sunday.
Callum Prest, Harry Donegan and Emile Pavlich have been super through the middle for the Mean Machine and with the duo of Andrew Collins and Josh Martyn up forward should prove too strong for the Bears, whose inspirational coach Justin Laird (broken jaw) is a massive unavailability.
This season:
Round 4 - Bridgewater 12.15 (87) def BL-Serpentine 8.11 (59).
Round 13 - Bridgewater 14.18 (102) def BL-Serpentine 9.6 (60).
Luke West (59) - Pyramid Hill, Bridgewater.
Adam Bourke (57) - Pyramid Hill, Bridgewater.
Second semi-final
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
First spot in the grand final is up for grabs between the teams that finished in the top two positions on the ladder.
Already been a big week for the minor premier Cats with their ruckman Tyler Phillips winning his second Cheatley Medal in a row with a massive 34 votes and he is set for an enthralling tussle with the Blues' Chris Down.
Refreshed after having last week off, the Cats will confront a Blues side that should be brimming with confidence after its impressive win over Colbinabbin in the qualifying final.
Blues co-coach Darren Walsh lauded his side for playing a "finals brand" of football last week that will have to be replicated again if they are to win their way through to their first grand final since 2006.
Both teams are stacked with elite midfield talent headed by coaches Brodie Collins (LBU) and Adam Baird (Mount Pleasant) and while it may be a cliche, the ability to win the contest through the middle of the ground and generate quality opportunities for the forwards will be pivotal.
This season:
Round 6 - LBU 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87).
Round 15 - LBU 13.16 (94) def Mount Pleasant 9.17 (71).
First semi-final
2.15pm Sunday at Toolleen.
Success at this time of the year is all about playing your best footy when it matters most and, clearly, that's what White Hills is doing.
The Demons have now won four straight, including knocking over North Bendigo by 16 points in the elimination final last week.
The Demons showed tremendous grit in the face of adversity after trailing by 19 points early in the third quarter and that fighting spirit should hold Jack Fallon's side in good stead as they again fight for survival.
For Colbinabbin, there's no more safety net of a double chance after last week's qualifying final loss to Mount Pleasant - the 26-point margin clearly flattering the Grasshoppers.
By coach Julian Bull's own admission, his side was "flat" against the Blues and if the Grasshoppers don't bring the expected finals mentality that's required this week then a season that has been entirely spent in the top three will be over in straight sets.
Would expect the Grasshoppers to respond accordingly in what is the first finals encounter between the two clubs since they met in the wet at Elmore in the 2004 grand final.
This season:
Round 4 - Colbinabbin 17.10 (112) def White Hills 7.5 (47).
Round 13 - Colbinabbin 11.11 (77) def White Hills 6.7 (43).
Adam Bourke (62) - LBU, Colbinabbin.
Luke West (60) - LBU, Colbinabbin.
First semi-final
2.30pm Saturday at Donald.
Who would have thought that after Wedderburn had just won its fourth flag in a row in 2014 that it wouldn't be until 2022 that the Redbacks would play in their next final?
But that's what it has taken for the Redbacks to get back to the business end where they will be the clear underdogs against the Tigers - a side they finished two wins and 173 per cent behind on the ladder and were comfortably beaten by in both home and away games by margins of 52 and 87 points.
