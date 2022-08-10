HDFNL Saints already eyeing next season

NOW that the curtain has fallen on Heathcote's HDFNL A-grade season, the Saints are already looking ahead to next year.
The much-improved Saints ensured they would head into the off-season with plenty of momentum following a 38-31 win over Leitchville-Gunbower at Barrack Reserve last Saturday.
Advertisement
A hard-fought and convincing seven-goal victory ensured the Saints finished as the best team outside finals in sixth spot.
It also denied Leitchville-Gunbower a shot at finals.
It was in some ways a bittersweet ending for the Saints, who finished their campaign at 5-11.
Had Huntly not been awarded the points from its round 17 match against Elmore - a game the Hawks lost 84-25, but were awarded on protest following a scoresheet error by the Bloods - the Saints would have been lining up in this Sunday's elimination final against Colbinabbin.
Saints joint coach Brooke Bolton is convinced the Saints would have more than held their own against the Grasshoppers, who they lost to by only two-goals earlier in the season.
But rather than dwell on what might have been, the reigning Esther Cheatley medallist as the league's A-grade best and fairest is clearly looking to the future with optimism.
Heathcote has already laid the foundations for another season of improvement in 2023 by re-signing co-coaches Bolton and Kelsey Hayes.
They are clearly excited to have the opportunity to build on some impressive gains from this season.
"I was really happy with our season, I felt the girls really improved and have shown a bit of what is to come," Bolton said.
"It's probably been a little disappointing from the perspective that we've had a lot of close losses and had we got them across the line, we would have been in the five.
"But probably most of the teams in the lower half of the competition could say the same.
"We lost two games by two (goals) and then there were another three we were up at half time and lost.
"It is disappointing, but that being said, over the course of the year, even when we played teams like Elmore and White Hills, we were much more competitive than we were last year.
"That's all you can ask for and at the end of the day, I don't think change comes overnight or with one season, it takes time for the team to gel and for the systems you put in place to come together.
Advertisement
"Because Kelsey and I are doing the job again next year, we are looking forward to seeing things evolve. So, we're very excited for next year.
"Every single A-grade player is sticking around, which is a great place to be, as it will give us more time to gel and come out bigger and stronger next year."
.Sixth place represents Heathcote's best finish to a season in at least eight years.
The Saints won four games in 2021 after only two wins in both 2018 and 2019 and none in 2017.
Bolton is certain the club, which will have its 17-and-under and 13-and-under teams contesting elimination finals this Sunday at Colbinabbin, is trending upwards.
Advertisement
"It was nice to finish on a positive, our results show we were definitely better than last year," she said.
"We're just excited to keep building and getting the group stronger."
Asked for her opinion on who would take out the 2022 premiership, Bolton backed White Hills to add to their back-to-back premierships from 2018 and 2019.
"I think they are really strong across the board and I think they have plenty to pull up," she said.
"They are great to play against and great to watch as they all work so well together, so they would be my tip, taking nothing away from Elmore."
Bolton's opposite number from last Saturday, Bombers coach Lauren Dehne said she was leaning towards Elmore capping two seasons of dominance with a flag win.
Advertisement
"I just think of all the teams in the league, when they are on they are on, and I feel when we played against them they had another level again," she said.
"Especially with their two bookends, with Gabe (Richards) down one end and Allira (Holmes) down the other.
"But they are strong all over the court.
"White Hills will give it a real shake as they always do, but it's Elmore for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.