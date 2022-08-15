Greater Bendigo has recorded 65 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 533.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 37 COVID patients in hospital, eight of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 52 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded four and eight new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had six and two each.
Campaspe Shire (26), Mount Alexander (16) and the Macedon Ranges (28) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 3648 daily COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 2885 rapid-antigen tests and 763 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 28,621.
Currently, there are 571 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 27 in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 15 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
