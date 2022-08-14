HDFNL: Underdog Demons eliminate Bulldogs after dominant second half

WHITE Hills defied its underdog status to upset North Bendigo and win its first final in the Heathcote District league for six years on Sunday.
Advertisement
The Demons dominated the second half of the elimination final at Colbinabbin to turn a 14-point deficit at the main break into a stirring 16-point victory.
Led by a six-goal haul from James Davies, the Demons - who took right up until the last round of the season to cement their finals berth - prevailed 13.13 (91) to 11.9 (75).
The win advances the Demons to a first semi-final against Colbinabbin at Toolleen next Sunday.
The Demons - who have now won four in a row - kicked nine goals to four after half-time to run over the top of the Bulldogs.
"We spoke at half-time about not playing the way we had been the past couple of weeks, but we polished a few things up in the second half and played our brand of footy," White Hills coach Jack Fallon said.
We polished a few things up in the second half and played our brand of footy- Jack Fallon - White Hills coach
North Bendigo bowing out means that for the first time since 2013 the Bulldogs won't be featuring in the senior grand final.
The Bulldogs were left wounded post-game following injuries to Daniel Reid (ankle), Ryan Alford (ankle), Zaiyden Richards (wrist) and Nick Waterson (shoulder).
The Bulldogs' lead got out to 19 points after Aarryn Craig kicked the opening goal of the third quarter, but it would be the only goal North Bendigo could muster for the term.
Down the other end the Demons rallied, kicking four in a row with the wind to go into the last change leading by seven points.
As he did in the third quarter, Craig again kicked the first goal of the final term for the Bulldogs to level the scores 59-59.
But when a David Wright holding the ball free-kick led to a goal to veteran Gavin Bowles, the Demons wouldn't surrender the lead for the rest of the game.
Davies' bag of six goals included three in the final term.
"James was super for us, but credit to all our forward group, they all played their role really well as did the whole team," Fallon said.
"We're obviously really pleased with the result. We got through the game well injury-wise and now it's on to next week."
As well as Davies' six, veteran Matt Sawyer also kicked three goals for the Demons, who were superbly led in the backline by coach Fallon.
For the Bulldogs captain Craig (five), in his return from an ankle injury, and assistant coach Jordan Ford (three) combined for eight of their 11 goals, while Manny Thalasinos was named their best player.
Advertisement
"At half-time everything we had spoken about before the game we were doing and we probably could have been further in front," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"But the game totally turned around in the second half. White Hills worked harder and wanted it more than us.
"We'll look back on this as a wasted year, but we'll stick together, regroup and then go again next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.