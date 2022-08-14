HDFNL: Mounts far too good for 'flat' Colbo in qualifying final

MOUNT Pleasant has given itself two cracks at getting through to its first Heathcote District league grand final since 2006.
Advertisement
The Blues defeated traditional rival Colbinabbin by 26 points in Saturday's qualifying final at Lockington, with the final margin not reflective of the dominance of Mount Pleasant.
Having played two home and away thrillers that had both been won by Mount Pleasant by two points, this time the Blues were quick to assert their authority, racing to a 32-point lead at quarter-time to set up their 14.10 (94) to 10.8 (68) win.
The Blues had led by 46 points at three quarter-time, 11.9 to 4.5, before the Grasshoppers were able to finish with a six-goal to three final term, but by then the game was well and truly over.
"The boys played a finals brand of footy today and I really think that playing both North Bendigo and Colbinabbin in our last two home and away games prepared us really well for today," Mount Pleasant co-coach Darren Walsh said.
"We've been a fairly good starting side when you look across the whole year and it was important we did that today to get ourselves into the game early.
"It was a really good performance, we got no injuries and will turn our focus to Lockington now."
Ruckman Chris Down led the best players for the Blues ahead of consistent midfielders Billy Mahony and Jesse Tuohey and half-back Bryce Hinneberg.
The Blues spread their 14 goals among 10 players.
Travis Baird, who played a mix of forward and back, and Tuohey kicked three goals each for the Blues, who now take on Lockington-Bamawm United in next Saturday's second semi-final at Gunbower.
While bitterly disappointed with what he described as a "flat" performance by his side, Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull was strong in his praise of the performance of the impressive Blues.
"Mount Pleasant were fantastic today and it was one of those games where everything they did worked," Bull said.
"The conditions were a bit damp, but their skill level was just unreal. They linked up really well from half-back to half-forward and even their mis-kicks were hitting targets.
"Full credit to Mounts, they had a great day and if they play like they did again next week Lockington will have their hands full.
"Unfortunately, we were flat from the start... we were jumped early and had quite a few guys who were well below their usual level.
Advertisement
"We had just too many passengers today, which for me is not a Colbinabbin thing to have too many passengers. We normally show spirit and fight, but we probably lacked that today."
Among the better players for the Grasshoppers was the reliable David Price, who for the second week in a row limited Mount Pleasant star Ben Weightman to two goals, while in his first senior final 18-year-old Sam Ryan performed well.
The two clear standouts for the Grasshoppers were Ben Barton, who played a mix of half-back, forward and midfield, and on-baller Todd Clarke.
Colbinabbin had two big omissions from its side with the key duo of Laine Fitzgerald (hamstring tightness) and Ben Southam (COVID protocols) withdrawals, while forward Michael Battista injured a hamstring.
Bull expects Fitzgerald, Southam and Alex Van Ruiswyk (calf) to all come back into to the side for next Sunday's first semi-final to provide a boost through the middle of the ground.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.