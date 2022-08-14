MCDFNL: Gun forward Brewster brings up century for Swans; Saints' Keogh on 99

FOR the first time in his career gun Natte Bealiba forward Danny Brewster has kicked a century of goals.
Advertisement
Brewster brought up the ton on Saturday in the Swans' 127-point win at home over Royal Park in the MCDFNL.
Starting the day on 91 goals, Brewster booted 10 in the Swans' 22.18 (150) to 3.5 (23) win to take his season tally to 101 with one round remaining in the home and away season.
While he's now at Natte Bealiba, Brewster is also well-known in central Victorian football for his stint in the Heathcote District league at Elmore where he is a former coach.
"Kicking 100 goals in a season was something I'd always dreamed of, but never thought I would achieve," Brewster posted on Sunday.
"It wouldn't have been possible without this amazing group of team-mates who always look out for me and a great club that has been welcoming from the first moment I walked in."
In his first season at Natte Bealiba, Brewster's tally of 101 goals includes five double-figure bags with a season high of 16 against Campbells Creek in round three.
Brewster raced out of the blocks early in the season already having booted 53 goals after just five rounds.
The MCDFNL almost had two century goalkickers on Saturday, with Trentham's Jake Keogh ending the round stuck on 99 goals.
Needing 11 goals to get to 100, Keogh bagged 10 in the ladder-leading Saints' 23.17 (155) to 5.4 (34) win over Newstead.
Keogh will get his chance to reach the century when the Saints travel to Talbot next Saturday.
As well as Natte Bealiba and Trentham's victories, other round 15 winners on Saturday were Navarre, Avoca, Lexton, Harcourt and Carisbrook.
Trentham Seniors 4.4 8.8 14.12 23.17 (155)
Newstead Seniors 1.2 2.3 5.3 5.4 (34)
GOALS: Trentham Seniors: J.Keogh 10, A.Ferrier 4, C.Webber-Mirkin 2, L.Bianco 2, J.Dowling 1, J.Cowan 1, L.Bruton 1, D.Matricardi 1, J.Eastley 1; Newstead Seniors: T.James 3, H.McGuire 1, A.Robins 1
BEST: Trentham Seniors: L.Bianco, J.Mighell, D.Holden, R.Matricardi, C.Webber-Mirkin, J.Keogh; Newstead Seniors: J.Pedretti, M.James, H.McGuire, T.James, A.Robins, A.McConachy
Avoca Seniors 3.1 7.2 12.6 14.10 (94)
Advertisement
Campbells Creek Seniors 3.3 7.3 10.3 10.3 (63)
GOALS: Avoca Seniors: N.Coghlan 6, Z.Lubeek 4, J.Beavis 1, T.Monk 1, J.Antonio 1, K.Lewicki 1; Campbells Creek Seniors: M.Stevens 4, D.Stevens 2, L.Hyland 1, C.Cassidy 1, S.Moss 1, J.Humphrey 1
BEST: Avoca Seniors: K.Lewicki, J.Antonio, N.Coghlan, S.Cawthan, Z.Lubeek, T.Monk; Campbells Creek Seniors: N.O'Brien, D.Stevens, S.Moss, J.Wootton, J.Benbow, J.Pollard
Navarre Seniors 3.5 6.13 12.16 17.21 (123)
Maldon Seniors 1.0 2.3 5.5 8.5 (53)
GOALS: Navarre Seniors: C.Driscoll 8, B.Driscoll 3, A.Driscoll 2, L.Notting 1, J.Fowkes 1, L.Hannett 1, W.Clough 1; Maldon Seniors: A.Woodman 4, B.O'dell 1, A.Millen 1, I.Hartley 1
Advertisement
BEST: Navarre Seniors: R.Bibby, C.Driscoll, B.Driscoll, J.Moody, B.Parry, J.Hannett; Maldon Seniors: B.Miller, D.Wilson, B.Coffey, D.White, H.Coffey, A.Millen
Natte Bealiba Seniors 5.4 9.6 15.14 22.18 (150)
Royal Park Seniors 1.1 1.4 2.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Natte Bealiba Seniors: D.Brewster 10, T.Mortlock 5, J.Templeton 3, W.Holt 3, J.Cossar 1; Royal Park Seniors: B.Macintyre 1, Z.Earl 1, M.Ashmore 1
BEST: Natte Bealiba Seniors: J.Cossar, D.Brewster, J.Templeton, B.Templeton, D.Thompson, undefined.null; Royal Park Seniors: R.Egan, M.Walker, L.Dunne, B.Reeves, Z.Earl
Lexton Seniors 3.3 5.9 7.12 9.14 (68)
Advertisement
Dunolly Seniors 5.2 5.3 6.3 7.3 (45)
GOALS: Lexton Seniors: J.Templeton 2, J.Eyers 2, T.Richards 1, M.Crosier 1, T.Cullinan 1, P.Mcguigan 1, J.Sargent 1; Dunolly Seniors: C.Sheppard 2, M.Goodwin 2, X.Ryan 1, C.Bray 1, J.Fisher 1
BEST: Lexton Seniors: J.Eyers, B.Karslake, A.Verhoeven, J.Phelan, J.Sargent, M.Crosier; Dunolly Seniors: B.Goodwin, C.Sheppard, L.Tranter, M.Goodwin, L.Orr
Harcourt Seniors 9.12 13.19 17.27 22.35 (167)
Maryborough Rovers Seniors 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Harcourt Seniors: K.Hamilton 32, L.Mitchell 3, B.Leech 3, D.Semmens 3, T.Walters 2, J.Rodda 2, K.Bruce 1, B.Frost 1, C.Anderson 1, D.Chaplin 1, M.Noonan 1, J.Hogg 1; Maryborough Rovers Seniors:
Advertisement
BEST: Harcourt Seniors: B.Frost, B.Leech, D.Semmens, C.Anderson, L.Mitchell, N.Matricardi; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Murray, R.Perry, J.Dawson, L.Radlof, C.Scragg, K.Johns
Carisbrook Seniors 5.4 7.5 13.6 16.12 (108)
Talbot Seniors 1.1 2.5 2.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Munari 7, A.Zelencich 4, Z.Rinaldi 2, H.Butler 2, L.Rinaldi 1; Talbot Seniors: S.Hitchings 1, Z.Graham 1
BEST: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Munari, M.Jukes, H.Hunter, Z.Rinaldi, M.ZELENCICH, L.Edwards; Talbot Seniors: N.Bond, Z.Graham, S.Hitchings, T.Severino, J.Mcguire
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.