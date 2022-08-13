SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Strathfieldsaye 20.15 (135) def Kangaroo Flat 3.4 (22)
South Bendigo 22.14 (146) def Maryborough 4.7 (31)
Golden Square 11.13 (79) def Gisborne 10.9 (69)
Eaglehawk 12.12 (84) def Castlemaine 6.8 (44)
Sandhurst 11.14 (80) def Kyneton 8.9 (57)
Mount Pleasant 14.10 (94) def Colbinabbin 10.8 (68)
Pyramid Hill 25.13 (163) def Inglewood 5.3 (33)
Bridgewater 16.10 (106) def Mitiamo 14.12 (96)
Newbridge 17.10 (112) def Calivil United 5.11 (41)
Maiden Gully YCW def BL-Serpentine
Wedderburn 12.14 (86) def Wycheproof-Narraport 7.15 (57)
Sea Lake Nandaly 30.21 (201) def Charlton 2.2 (14)
Birchip-Watchem 13.13 (91) def Boort 4.5 (29)
Donald 15.12 (102) def St Arnaud 4.10 (34)
Navarre 17.21 (123) def Maldon 8.5 (53)
Natte Bealiba 22.18 (150) def Royal Park 3.5 (23)
Avoca 14.10 (94) def Campbells Creek 10.3 (63)
Carisbrook 16.12 (108) def Talbot 3.5 (23)
Trentham 23.17 (155) def Newstead 5.4 (34)
Lexton 9.14 (68) def Dunolly 7.3 (45)
Harcourt 22.35 (167) def Rovers 0.2 (2).
A GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 74 def Strathfieldsaye 38, Sandhurst 64 def Kyneton 35, Castlemaine 57 def Eaglehawk 40, Gisborne 68 def Golden Square 27, South Bendigo 57 def Maryborough 45.
A RESERVE: Kangaroo Flat 68 def Strathfieldsaye 31, Sandhurst 48 def Kyneton 35, Castlemaine 47 def Eaglehawk 40, Gisborne 48 def Golden Square 30.
B GRADE: Eaglehawk 67 def Castlemaine 22, Sandhurst 56 def Kyneton 27, Kangaroo Flat 59 def Strathfieldsaye 46, Gisborne 52 def Golden Square 34, South Bendigo 53 def Maryborough 21.
B RESERVE: Kangaroo Flat 59 def Strathfieldsaye 19, Gisborne 65 def Golden Square 35, South Bendigo 53 def Maryborough 23, Eaglehawk 67 def Castlemaine 25, Sandhurst 83 def Kyneton 16.
17-UNDER:Kangaroo Flat 55 def Strathfieldsaye 21, Gisborne 63 def Golden Square 24, Maryborough 45 def South Bendigo 36, Eaglehawk 36 dr Castlemaine 36, Sandhurst 68 def Kyneton 8.
QUALIFYING FINAL:
A GRADE: Elmore 71 def Mount Pleasant 42.
A RESERVE: Colbinabbin 59 def White Hills 58.
B GRADE: Colbinabbin 48 def Huntly 46.
B RESERVE: Leitchville-Gunbower 29 def White Hills 27.
UNDER-17: Mount Pleasant 39 def White Hills 27.
UNDER-15: Mount Pleasant 35 def North Bendigo 20.
UNDER-13: Elmore 22 def Leitchville-Gunbower 19.
A GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 103 def BL-Serpentine 21, Calivil United 49 def Newbridge 45, Mitiamo 52 def Bridgewater 44.
B GRADE: Bridgewater 52 def Mitiamo 21, Maiden Gully YCW 69 def BL-Serpentine 25, Newbridge 54 def Calivil United 34, Pyramid Hill 52 def Inglewood 34.
C GRADE: Pyramid Hill 45 def Inglewood 15, Maiden Gully YCW 46 def BL-Serpentine 28, Bridgewater 39 def Mitiamo 22, Calivil United 52 def Newbridge 38.
C RESERVE: Bridgewater 63 def Mitiamo 26, Pyramid Hill 36 def Inglewood 11, Maiden Gully YCW 71 def BL-Serpentine 27.
17-UNDER: Bridgewater 89 def Mitiamo 10, Maiden Gully YCW 60 def BL-Serpentine 43, Newbridge 35 def Calivil United 30.
15-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 39 def BL-Serpentine 31, Bridgewater 51 def Mitiamo 9, Pyramid Hill 73 def Inglewood 11.
13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 36 def Inglewood 4, Mitiamo 14 def Bridgewater 5, Maiden Gully YCW 23 def BL-Serpentine 8.
A GRADE: Wedderburn 84 def Wycheproof-Narraport 40, Charlton 42 def Sea Lake Nandaly 33, Boort 62 def Birchip-Watchem 16, Donald 61 def St Arnaud 37.
B GRADE: Wedderburn 106 def Wycheproof-Narraport 20, Charlton 53 def Sea Lake Nandaly 25, Boort 55 def Birchip-Watchem 11, Donald 67 def St Arnaud 33.
C GRADE: Wedderburn 50 def Wycheproof-Narraport 0, Charlton 50 def Sea Lake Nandaly 0, Boort 32 def Birchip-Watchem 25, Donald 57 def St Arnaud 15.
17-UNDER A: Boort 35 def Boort 31, Donald 69 def St Arnaud 10.
17-UNDER B: Boort 38 def Birchip-Watchem 30, Donald 48 def St Arnaud 9.
14-UNDER: Sea Lake Nandaly 37 def Charlton 6, Birchip-Watchem 15 def Boort 11, St Arnaud 30 def Donald 15, Wycheproof-Narraport 21 def Wedderburn 19.
