MAIDEN Gully YCW ensured it was a milestone day to remember for club and LVFNL great Leisa Barry against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine last Saturday, marking a special occasion with an emphatic win.
Playing her 200th game for the Eagles, Barry - a two-time league best and fairest winner - was again a driving force in her team's 103-21 victory at Serpentine.
Advertisement
A momentum-building win was the Eagles' 13th straight, their only blemish this season coming in round one against Marong.
It has earned them a well-deserved break in the first week of finals, as Mitiamo and Marong do battle in the qualifying final at Malone Park next Saturday and Calivil United goes head-to-head with Bridgewater at Mitiamo in Sunday's elimination final.
In a touching moment for Barry, the six-time club best and fairest played alongside her daughter Paige for the first time in her career, with the pair taking to the court together in the final quarter.
Eagles coach Christie Griffiths hailed a strong four-quarter effort after they narrowly bettered their first half output of 51 goals with 52 in the second.
"We spoke at half time about trying to keep working hard and to get Paige on the court and it happened," she said.
"She came on three-quarter time, which was the plan.
"Given we have next week off, we wanted to work on what we have been working on and getting those things right ahead of finals.
"She played wing defence and I threw Leisa into centre and Paige's first touch ended up being an intercept.
"She was really nervous, but she did really well."
Griffiths said as 'she always does', Barry was easily among the Eagles' best in her 200th in another high-calibre effort.
She praised the Bears players and coach for joining the Eagles in forming a guard of honour for barry before the game.
Undefeated since round one, Maiden Gully YCW has set itself up nicely for a crack at a first A-grade premiership since 2013.
But with top spot having already been cemented before last Saturday, Griffiths cautioned the hard work was only about to start.
"Saturday's win has left us in a good place, but we have to keep practicing and keep training and get everything right," she said.
"It's been a bit of an up and down year, so who knows who we will take on the following week.
Advertisement
"It's pretty open."
A day of many highlights for the Eagles included a brilliant game from goal attack Meg Patterson, whose pairing with shooter Tia Webb is one rivals will need to contain or shut down if they are to prove successful in finals.
Tiarni Baxter was also prominent in a full team effort.
In other LVFNL weekend games, Mitiamo grabbed second spot on the ladder with a 52-44 win at Bridgewater, and Calivil United won a close contest against Newbridge 49-45.
Pyramid Hill, which finished its season the week before with a win over Newbridge, and Marong had byes.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.