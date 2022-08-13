LVFNL netball: Superoos add confidence ahead of finals

MITIAMO playing coach Laura Hicks believes the club is well placed in its bid to defend its LVFNL A-grade premiership crown.
The Superoos, who won the last grand final contested in 2019 and finished the shortened 2021 season as minor premiers, warmed up for another finals campaign with a victory over Bridgewater on Saturday.
Their 52-44 win has added to the Superoos' confidence levels ahead of next weekend's qualifying final against Marong, which had a bye.
Mitiamo defeated the Panthers by 11 goals in their most recent meeting in early July.
It followed a draw between the two teams at Mitiamo in late April.
An eight-goal win over the Mean Machine ensured the Superoos finished the home and away season with a 10-3-1 record and in second place behind Maiden Gully YCW, which celebrated star midcourter Leisa Barry's 200th club game with an emphatic 103-21 against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Hicks was rapt to get past Bridgewater, a team she declared as capable of making a deep finals run from its fifth placing.
"It was a fairly even contest, we got ahead in the second quarter and just held it and increased a couple in each quarter as we went. It was a good game actually," she said.
"I can see Bridgy taking it up to Calivil United, but we'll wait and see.
"For us, it was a good win, one we'd take every day."
A trademark steady effort from the Superoos was led by goal keeper Abbey Battersby, with Amelia Ludeman shining in the midcourt and Carly Scholes accurate and strong at goal shooter.
Claudia Collins was the Mean Machine's standout, spending the first half at goal defence before shifting to goal attack in the second.
With only one loss - to Maiden Gully YCW - in the second half of the season, Hicks said she was happy with where her side was at heading into finals.
"I feel our form is pretty good and the games we have won against the top five in the second part of the season have been the games we have had our full seven players, including Bridgy today (Saturday)" she said.
"The ones we've lost, we haven't had our full seven.
"That certainly makes a big difference."
Meanwhile, Calivil United will head into finals on the back of a win following a hard-fought 49-45 victory over Newbridge.
The Maroons trailed by 10 goals at three quarter time but were able to close to within four goals following a strong last quarter.
They finished as the best team outside the five on four wins, one ahead of Pyramid Hill.
