SOUTH Bendigo will ride a three-game winning streak into this weekend's crucial final round contest against Kangaroo Flat after shaking off a determined Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday.
The Bloods laid the foundations for their 57-45 win with an impressive 18-13 second quarter, after leading by four goals at the first change of end.
The honours were basically shared in a 27-24 second half.
Always wary of the trip to Maryborough, South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs was delighted to have emerged with a confidence-boosting win and some hard match play under their belts.
"It was a good game, actually; they are a tough side to come up against," she said.
"We had another slow start, which isn't ideal, and they got the jump on us, but luckily for us, Alicia (McGlashan) was on fire in the first quarter with something like seven intercepts and we were fortunate to be in front.
"From there we led most of the game, but they still kept pushing us.
"(Maryborough goal shooter) Keely Hare barely missed a goal; she played a great game.
"But it was a good win and a good hit-out.
"Maryborough has some really talented players; they never give in and they definitely test you.
"Over there (at Maryborough), they are always that bit tougher to play."
The Bloods, who have run with a roster of 10 A-grade players this season when available, were without goal shooter Ash Gilmore (ill) against the Magpies.
Hobbs said she was pleased to find court time for all nine players who suited up ahead of a much-anticipated clash against Kangaroo Flat.
"I felt our midcourt was pretty dominant, Chloe Gray and Keiarah Brooks played great games, as did Alicia in defence," she said.
"And Olivia Mason at goal attack is playing fantastic netball at the moment - she played another great game.
"For a goal attack, she shot as many goals as Chloe (Langley), which is a huge volume, and her defensive work is brilliant. She would have got four or five intercepts through the court again."
A clash against the powerful Roos this Saturday at the QEO will serve as the perfect lead into the following week's elimination final showdown against Castlemaine.
The Bloods have already started fine-tuning their game ahead of finals, taking part in a practice match last week against top HDFNL team White Hills.
Hobbs said it had been a great hit-out.
"They are a very skilled side and really good with the ball," she said.
"They play some really good netball and will obviously be tough to beat out there."
White Hills will clash with Elmore in this Saturday's HDFNL second semi-final at Gunbower.
A three-game winning streak for the Bloods has included victories over third-placed Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye.
