BFNL netball: Gisborne fine tunes for finals campaign

GISBORNE continued its strong run towards another exciting finals campaign with a compelling 41-goal win over Golden Square at Wade Street on Saturday.
The Bulldogs followed up their impressive five-goal victory over fellow premiership rival Kangaroo Flat last week with a potent 68-27 victory on the road.
A confidence-boosting performance was led by a standout game from young defender Charlee Kemp, with solid support from BFNL representatives Kirby Elliott (centre/wing defence) and Maddy Stewart, who as she has done on a couple of occasions this season, lined up at goal attack.
The win snuffed out any faint hope for South Bendigo of sneaking into third place ahead of the start of finals in a fortnight's time.
The Bloods did what they could do to keep their chances alive by overcoming a tough Maryborough 57-45 at Princes Park.
But they stayed six points behind the red-hot Bulldogs, with only one round of matches to be played next week.
Elsewhere, Sandhurst needs only to beat Castlemaine at Camp Reserve next Saturday to seal top spot going into finals, after defeating Kyneton 64-35 at the QEO.
Castlemaine defeated Eaglehawk 57-40.
Kangaroo Flat can still finish top, but only if the Dragons stumble against Castlemaine, after beating Strathfieldsaye 74-38.
At Wade Street, Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer said her side was made to work hard early against a persistent Golden Square before really finding their groove after quarter time.
"We were a bit slow to start, but really gained some momentum in the second and third and then we were able to put down our foot in the fourth," she said.
"Our start was a bit clunky, but to their credit, the girls just worked their way through it.
"It was a really good opportunity for us to try some combinations. We gave Charlotte (Crook), up from our A-reserve team, a run and she did a great job at goal keeper.
"We gave Maddy a bit of a run in goals and she did well, back to her grassroots."
Gisborne was without Claudia Mawson after she was elevated to the Victorian Fury ANL team on Friday night, as well as Jordan Cransberg.
The pair will be team-mates in the Fury squad to play in the Australian Netball Championships (ANC) in Traralgon in August and will consequently miss the Bulldogs' opening finals match.
With plenty of depth in their defensive third and both Mawson and Cransberg missing, Rymer anticipated 2018 Betty Thompson Medal winner Stewart would continue to spend time in the shooting circle over the next couple of weeks, alongside Rylee Connell.
Gisborne rounds out its minor round commitments next Saturday at home against Eaglehawk.
Winless to this point, Golden Square will have one last chance to get on the board when it plays ninth-placed Strathfieldsaye next week.
The Storm will be chasing their fourth win of the season.
