Child recovered unresponsive from Bendigo's Lake Neangar on Sunday now stable

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:00am
EMERGENCY: A three-year-old boy recovered unresponsive from Lake Neangar on Sunday is now in a stable condition according to a Royal Children's Hospital spokesperson. Picture: NONI HYETT

A THREE-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at Lake Neangar on Sunday is now in a stable condition, according to a Royal Children's Hospital spokesperson.

