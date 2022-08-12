A THREE-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at Lake Neangar on Sunday is now in a stable condition, according to a Royal Children's Hospital spokesperson.
The young child called Jackson was was airlifted to Melbourne on Sunday in a critical condition following the near-drowning in the Bendigo lake.
Emergency services were called to Lake Neangar on Napier Street, Eaglehawk at 11.50am on Sunday.
Leading Senior Constable Kendra Jackson said a member of the public commenced CPR until ambulance paramedics arrived.
A family friend has now started a GoFundMe to help support the child and his family.
Rhiannon Britton, a friend of Jackson's grandmother, started the fundraiser "to do my bit and help ease the financial strain on this beautiful family at this horrible, horrible time".
"I'm just wanting to help ease that financial burden of not working etc. so they can be with their boy every step of the way," she said.
Ms Britton said the tragic accident occurred when Jackson was at the lake in the enclosed park area with his father and brother, giving their mother a chance to rest after the recent arrival of a new baby.
The fundraiser has already raised more than $4000 for the young family.
Donations can be made here: gofundme.com/f/ease-financial-burden-while-jackson-fights
