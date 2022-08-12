Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
TOE-TAPPING DANCE
Enjoy a toe-tapping fun dance at the Spring Gully Hall.
There will be excellent CD music, a raffle, prizes and a lucky door.
There will also be a supper of tea and coffee, and biscuits.
Admission $7.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road.
When: Saturday, August 13, from 7.30pm to 11pm.
INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Celebrating its 70th year, the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) returns to regional cinemas, showcasing great films from all over Australia and the world.
Over two weekends, the Star Cinema will screen thirteen films from this years program.
Tickets, adults $19, MIFF and Star Cinema Members $15, concession / Seniors / U16 $15
For more phone 5446 2025.
Where: Star Cinema, Town Hall, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Until Sunday, August 14 and August 19 - 21, various session times.
CLUB FUNDRAISER
The Carisbrook Football and Netball club are hosting a fundraiser to help raise funds for Isla Hunter and her family.
Isla has battens disease and is fighting the fight of her life.
A grade Netball Coach Amelia Jarvis started the fundraiser.
There will be a major raffle, jumping castle, face painting, net set go and Auskick playing half time.
After the senior football, a group of local Carisbrook women will play against each other in a football match.
These women range from netballers, school students, nums, local business owners, and others.
Where: Carisbrook Recreation Reserve, McNeil Street, Carisbrook.
When: Saturday, August 13, from 8.30am.
ENLIGHTEN - SOLD OUT
'Enlighten - Hungry Ghost' is a light experience that transforms the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion's Peace Park into a lightscape.
This event will see light displays that shimmer, spectacular light sculptures throughout the garden, roaming performers and delicious food.
This event commemorates 'Hungry Ghost', a Buddhist Chinese tradition that pays respect to ancestors and soothes wandering spirits.
Festivities will include a Traditional Welcome Dance by the Chinese Lion Team, Prayers to the Dead, incense or food to the passing spirits, food stalls, coffee stalls, various live music and more.
Tickets are limited, click here to book.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, August 13, from 5.30pm to 8pm.
EXHIBITIONS
THE TOWN JEWELS
The Town Jewels is a display that sees two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers, Tony Kean and Milton Long, coming together for a celebration of master craftsmanship.
Together, they have over 60 years experience working as fine jewellery makers.
This display exhibits new work, reflecting on past pieces and shows an insight into the artists' making processes.
For further information, phone 5434 6060 or email tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Living Arts Space, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, September 11, 9am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance.
Music by The Emu Creek Bush Band Admission Adults $8.00 and children under 16 free.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, August 20, from 8pm.
WRITING WORKSHOP
Bendigo Writers Council invite you to our Monthly Explore Writing Workshop, with Chris Kennett as the host speaker.
Join us on a Visual story-telling adventure. Chris is a digital illustrator with over twenty years of experience.
Cost $8. Supper provided.
Bring pen and paper and enjoy.
Where. Bendigo Library Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When. Wednesday, August 31, 7pm to 9pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
