Bendigo hosts School Sport Australia Combined Basketball Championships

By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:10am, first published 12:00am
FLASHBACK: Bendigo basketballer Kai Daniels at the 2019 running of the competition where Victoria secured the gold medal in the under-18 boys division after defeating New South Wales 83-79 in the grand final. Picture: NONI HYETT

Hundreds of school students from across the country will converge on Bendigo this weekend for the School Sport Australia 2022 Combined Basketball Championships.

