Bendigo hosts School Sport Australia Combined Basketball Championships

Hundreds of school students from across the country will converge on Bendigo this weekend for the School Sport Australia 2022 Combined Basketball Championships.
Teams within the 12-and-under and 18-and-under division from ACT, NSW, QLD, WA and VIC will compete at the multi-day tournament at the Red Energy Arena.
Advertisement
In total Victoria will have six teams competing at the tournament which includes two teams within the U12 category and four teams of U18 players.
School Sport Victoria national program coordinator Jeanetta Rodwell said the tournament had been a long time in the making.
"The last time we were able to hold this competition was back in 2019, we had it booked in for 2020 and 2021 but unfortunately it didn't go ahead," Rodwell said.
"Last year we had the Victorian teams selected but they weren't allowed to compete (lockdown restrictions).
"Heading into the tournament this year there's a lot of passionate players ready to get onto the court."
Championship matches begin on Sunday with an opening ceremony which is then followed by five days of competition with finals held later in the week.
The tournament will conclude with a closing ceremony, presentation of medals and awards on Friday August 19.
Back in 2019 Victoria won gold in the boys 18-and-under division after defeating New South Wales 83-79.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.