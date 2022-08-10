Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after a man set a Long Gully house alight while a man and teenage girl slept inside.
Investigators believe an unknown man approached the Holdsworth Road home and set fire to a weatherboard outside the 16-year-old girl's bedroom about 1am on Friday, 22 July.
The girl woke to find her room full of smoke and raised the alarm to her 52-year-old father.
Country Fire Authority members attended and extinguished the small fire.
There were no physical injuries sustained during the incident.
Investigators have released CCTV of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
In the video, the man is seen attempting to start the fire several times, before eventually leaving the scene.
The man is described as having a medium build and he was wearing a hoodie and work boots.
Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV is urged to contact Crimes Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
