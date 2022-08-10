Bendigo Advertiser
Police probe suspicious Long Gully house fire

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 11 2022 - 1:14am, first published August 10 2022 - 9:08pm
Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after a man set a Long Gully house alight while a man and teenage girl slept inside.

