Decapitated, mutilated kangaroo found in central Victoria

A decapitated kangaroo with its legs bound has been discovered in Ballarat.
Images show the kangaroo's head to be clearly removed, with its back legs bound by an orange rope.
Advertisement
The eastern grey kangaroo's body was located on Winter Street, near Victoria Park, by City of Ballarat's Animal Management team during a routine street clean on August 1.
There has been no further information made available about the discovery.
Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving the case.
In Victoria, all wildlife is protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and it is illegal to hunt, take, destroy, injure or interfere with wildlife and severe penalties apply.
The maximum penalty for hunting, taking or destroying wildlife is $41,305 and up to 24 months' imprisonment.
The maximum penalty for an act of aggravated cruelty on any animal is $92,460 and/or 24 months' imprisonment.
The Conservation Regulator is urging anyone with information about this incident to report it confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.