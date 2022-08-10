Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Graphic Content

Decapitated, mutilated kangaroo found in central Victoria

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The decapitated kangaroo that was found.

A decapitated kangaroo with its legs bound has been discovered in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.