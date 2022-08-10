Bendigo Advertiser
Victoria to fund free early kinder education for 140,000 eligible youngsters

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
CHILDCARE: Thousands of children and families are set to benefit from government-funded free childcare. Picture: PIXABAY

THE Victorian government will invest $270 million to provide free kindergarten in 2023 for around 140,000 eligible children.

