THE Victorian government will invest $270 million to provide free kindergarten in 2023 for around 140,000 eligible children.
This investment could save families up to $2500 per child every year, at a time when the cost of living is otherwise a real pressure.
Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Minister Ingrid Stitt announced the funding on Wednesday and said the funding would be available in both standalone kindergarten and long day care settings for children enrolled in a funded kindergarten program.
"We know families are struggling with the cost of living and free kinder will help make sure no child misses out on the vital years of early education," she said.
"This is such an exciting time for families and the young learners who are able to attend free kindergarten for the first time."
All early childhood education and care providers that deliver a funded kindergarten program in Victoria will be eligible to receive the free kinder funding from 2023.
A 15-hour per week program will be available to four-year-old children and a 5-to-15-hour program will be available to three-year-old children per week.
The government will also invest $9 billion over the next decade to transition four-year-old kinder to pre-prep with 30 hours of play-based learning by 2032, in addition to the building of 50 government-owned childcare centres to help our youngest community members thrive and allow women to return to work.
Enrolments for 2023 kinder are currently open. Find out more at vic.gov.au/kinder
