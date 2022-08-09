Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rural Women Online is helping women close the digital knowledge gap with free online guides

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWER: The internet can provide opportunities for women to generate income for their families. Picture: FILE

RURAL women now have access to free online guides to assist them with common IT issues, and teach them new digital skills, helping them keep up in the ever evolving digital world.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.