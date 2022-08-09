RURAL women now have access to free online guides to assist them with common IT issues, and teach them new digital skills, helping them keep up in the ever evolving digital world.
The series of guides are a self-directed, self-paced, online crash course in tech knowledge, covering a range subjects from online security and privacy, using social media, Microsoft applications, and more.
The guides are free and also provide information on specific skills women may need for running a business from home, like building a website and using social media.
"We are increasingly dependent on digital platforms and skills to access career advancement, healthcare, government support, and other crucial supports," Victorian Women's Trust Chair Alana Johnson said.
"But recent data shows there are still significant barriers for rural women when it comes to accessing the digital world, including ability-based barriers."
Ms Johnson said these barriers are made worse by the fear and shame that many women experience when seeking IT assistance, often sorting through a number of channels for help.
She said rural women disproportionately experience economic stress, and the internet can provide a great opportunity to generate income for their families.
Easy to access, straightforward digital literacy could help women make money on the internet, easing their financial burden.
"That's why our Rural Women Online project has created a series of straightforward, simple how-to guides that address some of the most important skills rural women need to make the most of the digital world," Ms. Johnson said.
Rural Women Online is a joint initiative of the Helen McPherson Smith Trust and the Bendigo Bank Community Enterprise Foundation, delivered by the Victorian Women's Trust.
The how-to-guides can be found at ruralwomenonline.org.au.
