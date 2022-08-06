Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Writer Julia Foenander creates Lost in Venice based on her grandfather's trip to Italy

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated August 7 2022 - 6:25am, first published August 6 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAVELER'S TALE: Lost in Venice is a cabaret and drama show about Julia Foenander's grandfathegr and his 1965 visit to Italy. Picture: 3 Fates Media

QUIRKY stories of her grandfather, along with super 8 footage from the 1960s, has seen Julia Foenander create a show about family history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.