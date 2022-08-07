An exhibition featuring 163 vinyl record artworks by more than 130 artists has been unveiled at St John of God Hospital.
The exhibition, curated by Nathan Sims (aka Mr Dimples) features a variety of artists and using a range of mediums.
Mr Sims said he had the idea to created a regional exhibition after taking part in something similar in Melbourne.
"I was planning to do it solo but found a mutual friend - Sophletta Art - wanted to do it as well," he said. "We talked about doing it together but thought we could target more artists from a bigger demographic.
"The artists are mainly from Bendigo and Shepparton but we have some from Melbourne, NSW and Queensland."
Mr Sims said the exhibition features a mixture of student artists, mid-range creators and top end artists.
"We didn't want to narrow it to one type of artist," he said. "So we have people like landscape artists Terry Jarvis, a street artist called Junky Projects and Bendigo's Lauren Starr.
"There is no theme to what artists had to create, we didn't want to constrain them in that way. We wanted to see what people came up with."
The Vinyl Art Collective is on display at St Joh of God Hospital's atrium until September 4. It will then go on display at Dandy's Skateshop from September 16 to October 21.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
