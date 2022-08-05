NBL1: Bendigo Braves look to tame the Melbourne Tigers

Saturday night marks the Bendigo Braves' final home-court match of the regular NBL1 South season.
Braves women sit firmly on top of the ladder and have their spot in the play-offs locked in, whereas the Tigers are well out of the finals picture towards the bottom of the ladder in 18th position.
"We have a few key areas to focus on ahead of the match with the Tigers," Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said.
"First we want to maintain a certain quality of what we do to ensure we continue to play at our own high standard regardless of who the team is at the other end of the court.
"Secondly, it's an opportunity to experiment with new structures and defensive systems without impacting our standing ahead of finals.
"We can also roll through our bench to get an even greater sample size of what players can contribute as we're now approaching the business end.
"Every player on our roster has an element of skill which is unique and brings a tilt to our line-up."
Braves women head into the clash with the Tigers on the back of a thrilling three-point win last week against the Mount Gambier Pioneers.
Cassidy McLean was the star for the Braves, sinking several shots and most crucially a pair of free-throws in the final seconds to secure the three-point 81-78 win.
McLean put on one of her best offensive performances of the season with 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
The effort earned her NBL1 player of the week recognition.
Braves were without Tess Madgen (Opals) and Kelly Wilson (illness) during the round 14 win and at this stage Alabakov was unsure whether the pair would be in action on Saturday night at the Red Energy Arena.
"We could have both Tess and Kelly in action, we might have neither or we could have one or the other," he said.
"There's no panic at my end as we have depth on the bench.
"Also from a training and game standpoint (as finals approach) my job is to keep everyone fresh and healthy both physically and mentally so we can put our best foot forward come play-offs."
Meanwhile, the Braves men head into the Tigers clash on the back of a gutsy loss last weekend to the Pioneers.
In what was a close contest, the Pioneers took advantage of a last-minute opportunity on the free-throw line to lock in a five-point 86-91 win.
However, the men remain in prime running for a play-offs spot as they sit fifth on the ladder, whereas the Tigers are last in 19th position.
Nonetheless, Braves men's coach Steve Black said earlier in the week that his squad continued to build towards a strong showing in finals.
"If we focus on the positives from the Pioneers game and continue to build, then I am feeling good about the way we're playing," he said.
Women: tip off at 5.30pm, followed by the men at 7.30pm.
Following round 14, Braves are on the road for a double-header against Kilsyth and Ballarat for the last round of the home-and-away season.
