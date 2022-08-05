LVFNL: Clubs to meet on Monday night to discuss Eagles' intentions to leave

LODDON Valley Football-Netball League clubs will meet on Monday night in the next step of Maiden Gully YCW's quest to leave the competition.
The Eagles have submitted their application to the Loddon Valley league and AFL Central Victoria to move to the Heathcote District league from next year.
Marong has also expressed an interest in crossing to the HDFNL from the LVFNL, but no application has yet been lodged by the Panthers, who have advertised a special general meeting on August 22 regarding the proposed move.
This Monday night's meeting will focus solely on Maiden Gully YCW's proposed move, which the Eagles have been able to make official given AFL Victoria rules allow league transfer applications from August 1.
LVFNL chairman Simon Tuohey confirmed on Friday the league had received an official application from the Eagles that would now be discussed by the league's clubs on Monday night.
The league's position on whether to approve or deny Maiden Gully YCW's request will be based on a vote from the clubs.
As per the league constitution of two-thirds support required for Maiden Gully YCW to be cleared, the Eagles would need six of the eight voting clubs to green light the move.
"We are catching up with our clubs on Monday night," Tuohey said.
"It's in the hands of the clubs and they have to look at what is best for them and the Loddon Valley league.
"They have been made aware of their obligation as per the constitution, but they aren't being directed by the board in any way, shape or manner.
"We have given Maiden Gully YCW the right to present to the clubs on Monday night."
Tuohey indicated the vote may take place on Monday night, or could be delayed if clubs require more time to reach a decision depending on any additional information presented from the Eagles that they may have been unaware of.
The HDFNL has already taken its first step in the process by confirming last month it would accept both Maiden Gully YCW and Marong as new clubs next year.
