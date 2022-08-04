ORCHESTRA Victoria conductor Brett Kelly said Bendigo was an "obvious outreach regional venue" for an exclusive Ulumbarra Theatre concert on August 12.
The Orchestra and the Melbourne International Film Festival will present a selection of live scores, performed by the world-class musicians of Orchestra Victoria, accompanied by an array of highlights from classic Australian films.
"So much of the music that's been written for orchestras in the last 100 years is music that's been designed to go with image, whether it be movies or TV series," Mr Kelly said.
"So you're talking about thousands upon thousands of great orchestral works.
"And of course, if it's a movie you love, you get the combination of emotions, you hear the music, but also the emotions from the movie as well."
Sounds of the Screen: Movie Music Across Victorian Landscapes will be an unmissable evening with music from nine well-loved Australian classics including Picnic at Hanging Rock, Mad Max and Noise as well as scores from Oscar-nominated Victorian composer David Hirschfelder, best known for The Railway Man and The Dressmaker.
Mr Kelly said the show would offer an "enormous amount of colour" and he would be having a chat with the audience and giving them a background to the movies and to the music itself throughout the night.
He said David Hirschfelder's arrangements particularly were unusual in that they were designed to capture the feeling of a whole movie in contrast to being a two or three-minute grab of a main theme.
"Even though I didn't choose the music in this program, I've conducted the original recordings of all of David Hirschfelder's and the music from Noise by Bryony Marks," Mr Kelly said.
"And interestingly, I've played on some of the other works as well. I think one of my first professional gigs actually was playing on the Mad Max score.
"So I've got a kind of a personal connection with a lot of the music on the program even though it's a long time ago."
Having spent most of his musical career as principal trombonist in the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Mr Kelly said he had travelled many times to perform in Bendigo.
"I played with the orchestra many, many times in Bendigo and it's always a treat to go there," he said.
"And it'll be great to bring this concept [to town] because in fact, it's a one-off event just for Bendigo."
Mr Kelly said the Ulumbarra Theatre was ideally suited to house such a big orchestra - "we're talking six French horns, trumpets and a huge percussion section and harp and piano and keyboards".
"It's a big orchestra and you need a big stage to accommodate it," he said.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
