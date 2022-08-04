Bendigo Advertiser
Jack Laugher celebrates 100 season wins with double

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 4 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:07am
ANOTHER MILESTONE: Bendigo's Jack Laugher is continuing to enjoy a stellar season in the sulky. Picture: CHARLI MASOTTI PHOTOGRAPHY

IN-FORM Bendigo reinsman Jack Laugher notched up 100 season wins as part of a winning double at Shepparton on Tuesday night.

