Jack Laugher celebrates 100 season wins with double

IN-FORM Bendigo reinsman Jack Laugher notched up 100 season wins as part of a winning double at Shepparton on Tuesday night.
The 23-year-old became only the third Victorian driver this season to hit the 100 mark with his victory early in the program aboard the Julie Douglas-trained Regal Breeze.
Advertisement
He swiftly moved to 101 wins by steering home the Douglas-trained Illawong Jovial in the next race.
His 100 wins continued a season of milestones for Laugher, who claimed his first career Group 1 win aboard Mister Hunter at Tabcorp Park Melton in May.
A month later he notched up a career-best seven winners in a night at Mildura - a City Oval Paceway track record.
As was the case with his double at Shepparton, a good percentage of his 2022 wins have come for the Strathfieldsaye-based Julie Douglas stable, which leads the all-comers in Victoria with 118 wins.
Regal Breeze made it two-straight wins after scoring at Echuca on July 27 and now has four wins and 13 placing from 38 career starts for earnings of $29,246.
Illawong Jovial, formerly trained by Scott Rains, was having his first start for the stable and duly saluted for his new owner, HDFNL chairman Peter Cole.
With a strong book of nine drives at Mildura on Friday and six more at Melton on Saturday night, Laugher is expected to quickly add to his tally.
READ MORE:
His 101 wins have him placed third on the Victorian driver's premiership standings behind Lexton-based freelancer James Herbertson on 134 and Greg Sugars (108) going into Thursday night's meeting at Geelong.
Fellow Bendigo driver Ellen Tormey (sixth in the premiership standings) is closing in on 100 wins for the second time in her career.
The 31-year-old has 91 wins, coming on the back of a career-best 119 last season and 91 in the extended 2020-21 season.
Meanwhile, there was success for central Victorian region participants at Wednesday night's meeting at Melton.
Talented young Charlton driver Ryan Sanderson continued a stellar season of his own with a double aboard the John Justice-trained Mister Nien and Dangerous, who is trained by his father Shane.
Dangerous, a two-year-old colt by Sweet Lou, out of the mare Ark Monroe, has made a brilliant start to his career with back-to-back wins from his only two starts.
He debuted in impressive fashion by scoring an 8.5-metre win at Hamilton on July 13.
Trainer Justin and driver Jayden Brewin combined for a win late in the program with The Kew Legend.
Advertisement
The four-year-old gelding marked a return to form by scoring for the first time since his victory at Boort on January 2.
Winners at Maryborough on Wednesday afternoon included Countess Chiron for the trainer-driver combo of Ray Cross and Jack MacKinnon and Joeys Hangover for Terry and Tayla French.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.