NORTHERN Grampians Shire Council has announced the death of Mayor Tony Driscoll.
Cr Driscoll passed away on Sunday, July 31. He served Northern Grampians Shire Council since October 2012 and represented the Kara Kara Ward.
He has previously held the role of Mayor in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
Cr Driscoll will be remembered for his dedication and integrity as mayor and councillor and the many achievements for the shire for which he played an integral role.
He was a passionate advocate for his community, remaining active in service throughout the course of his illness.
In recognition, flags at Town Halls in St Arnaud and Stawell will be flown at half-mast and at Monday's Council meeting a decision will be made to postpone all scheduled meetings until Monday August 15 for Councillors to respect a period of mourning.
Northern Grampians Shire sent thoughts, love and deepest condolences go to Tony's family, friends and loved ones.
Please check the website www.ngshire.vic.gov.au for details of funeral arrangements to be announced.
