FREE workshops were held at Huntly over the weekend to teach people how to respond to a crisis and deliver emergency trauma care.
CareFlight education and training leader Lara Neilsen said the organisation was committed to helping people in regional areas gain relevant skills.
"Health services can be stretched in emergencies and often the first people to arrive at the scene of a serious incident are local community members," she said.
Lifelike medical manikins were used to stage accident scenarios and recreate the high-pressure, hands-on environments common to emergency situations.
Ms Neilson said it was important to ensure the training was realistic.
"The first few minutes after an accident can mean the difference between life and death for the patient," she said.
"First responders do an incredible job for their community and can be called and at the scene of an accident before additional medical help arrives."
