McCaig narrowly misses Commonwealth Games medal, Strauch qualifies for final

Bendigo teenager Alessia McCaig was just 0.356 of a second away from winning a bronze medal in her first event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The 19-year-old and her Australian team-mates finished fourth in the team sprint on day one of the track cycling action in Birmingham.
The Aussies needed to finish inside the top four in the morning qualifying session to make the medal rounds.
McCaig performed strongly in her first time in Australian colours at a Commonwealth Games.
She gave the Aussies a slick lead-out over the first lap of the 750m event.
They powered home to set the fastest time at that stage of 48.355 seconds.
New Zealand, Wales and Canada proceeded to produce quicker qualifying times, but McCaig and the Aussies finished fourth to earn a bronze medal play-off against the Welsh.
In the bronze medal race, McCaig again made a good start to put the Aussies in the mix.
In an enthralling contest, Wales just edged out Australia on the line by 0.356 of a second.
Australia's time of 48.123 seconds was the fastest time the new women's team has produced.
McCaig is back on track tonight (AEST) for the individual sprint.
SWIMMING
Bendigo's Jenna Strauch will swim for a medal tonight after qualifying for the women's 50m breaststroke final.
Strauch showed she'd continued her world championships form by swimming strongly in her least favoured event.
Strauch started the meet by finishing second in her heat in a time of 30.77 seconds.
She backed up with a third placing in the semi-final in a time of 30.89 seconds.
That time was the fourth fastest overall and she'll swim from lane six in the final, which is scheduled for around 4.10am (AEST) tomorrow morning.
South African Lara van Niekerk looks mighty hard to beat in the final after she swam a Games record time of 29.80 to win her semi-final.
Strauch is one of three Australians in the final.
LAWN BOWLS
Bendigo's Aaron Wilson and team-mate Corey Wedlock made a mixed start to the men's pairs competition.
The Australian combination thrashed Guernsey 29-7 in their opening pool match, but suffered a shock 27-16 loss to Fiji in their second game on day one.
The loss to Fiji leaves Wilson and Wedlock in danger of missing the quarter-finals.
They must defeat the unbeaten South Africa tonight (AEST) to finish inside the top two in their pool and advance to the quarter-finals.
Wilson and Wedlock started slowly and trailed Guernsey 5-1 through five ends.
They took control over the next five ends, picking up 13 shots to none, including six shots on the eighth end.
Guernsey only collected two shots for the remainder of the 18-end match.
Australia made another slow start against Fiji, but this time there was no way back.
Fiji led 4-0 after the first end and surged to a 14-0 advantage through seven ends.
Wilson and Wedlock picked up three shots on the eighth end to cut the deficit to 11 shots, but that was as close as they'd get.
Their final pool match against South Africa is scheduled for midnight tonight (AEST).
The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday night (AEST).
ATHLETICS
Bendigo's Andy Buchanan makes his Commonwealth Games debut in tonight's men's marathon.
The race is scheduled to start at 6pm (AEST).
