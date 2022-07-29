Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

McCaig narrowly misses Commonwealth Games medal, Strauch qualifies for final

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 29 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo cyclist Alessia McCaig. Picture: COMMONWELTH GAMES AUSTRALIA

Bendigo teenager Alessia McCaig was just 0.356 of a second away from winning a bronze medal in her first event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.