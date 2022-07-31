NCFL: Royals back into second position after first win over Tigers in six years

DONALD has climbed into second spot on the North Central league ladder after beating Sea Lake Nandaly for the first time in six years on Saturday.
In a clash of two of the NCFL's "big three" a fortnight out from the finals, the Royals emerged victorious at home over the Tigers, 10.15 (75) to 7.12 (54), to leap Sea Lake Nandaly into second position.
With both teams having gone into the game with 11 wins, the Royals put early scoreboard pressure on the Tigers, opening a 26-point lead at quarter-time that Sea Lake Nandaly was only narrowly able to cut into for the rest of the game.
Donald's victory was a 63-point turnaround on their earlier round seven encounter against Sea Lake Nandaly, which the Tigers won by 42 points.
With Donald's last two games against Boort and St Arnaud, the Royals are now firmly in the box seat for a double chance for the first time since 2010.
Ryley Barrack and Ryan Hards headed the best for the Royals, who had skipper Ross Young kick three goals.
In what was their first loss to Donald since their debut season in the NCFL in 2016, hard-working on-baller Trent Donnan and star ruckman Ryan O'Sullivan were the Tigers' best.
Elsewhere, Birchip-Watchem extended its winning streak to 11 games.
The Bulls remained a game clear on top of the ladder with their 15.10 (100) to 6.4 (40) win at home over Wedderburn.
Nathan Gordon's dominant form since returning to the Bulls just prior to the clearance deadline continued with a seven-goal bag, giving him 23 in his four games back with the club.
For the second time this season Boort beat St Arnaud in a thriller.
The Magpies edged out the Saints at home by the barest of margins, winning 8.15 (63) to 9.8 (62).
The two sides also played out a thriller in round seven when the Magpies won that game by four points.
And Wycheproof-Narraport recorded a 25-point win over Charlton, prevailing 13.11 (89) to 10.4 (64) for its fourth victory.
Donald Seniors 4.3 4.9 6.11 10.15 (75)
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors 0.1 2.7 4.9 7.12 (54)
GOALS: Donald Seniors: R.Young 3, L.Burke 2, J.Potter 1, R.McGough 1, S.Griffiths 1, R.Hards 1, B.Grant 1; Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: M.Elliott 2, J.Ellis 2, J.Summerhayes 1, B.Mcinnes 1, T.Cox 1
BEST: Donald Seniors: R.Barrack, R.Hards, J.Potter, J.Wall, S.Griffiths, B.Haddow; Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors: T.Donnan, R.Osullivan, B.Daniels, L.Martin, J.Ellis, T.Cox
Wycheproof-Narraport Senior 4.5 6.7 11.9 13.11 (89)
Charlton Seniors 2.2 2.3 5.3 10.4 (64)
GOALS: Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: C.Green 4, M.Beckmans 2, G.Hommelhoff 2, J.Bateson 1, J.McHutchison 1, T.Trewin 1, S.Allan 1, B.Bish 1; Charlton Seniors: J.Zagame 2, R.Welch 1, B.Kemp 1, C.Patullo 1, K.Clifford 1, R.Thiesz 1, R.Thompson 1, N.Thompson 1, K.Blow 1
BEST: Wycheproof-Narraport Senior: S.Allan, R.Allan, M.Beckmans, J.McHutchison, G.Hommelhoff, C.Green; Charlton Seniors: A.Walklate, R.Thompson, J.Thompson, M.Heenan, J.Zagame, B.Kemp
Birchip Watchem Seniors 3.2 8.5 13.6 15.10 (100)
Wedderburn Senior 1.1 4.3 5.4 6.4 (40)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon 7, W.Sheahan 3, L.Sirett 1, D.Adkins 1, D.Castellano 1, D.Ratcliffe 1, S.Simmons 1; Wedderburn Senior: J.Lockhart 1, D.Benaim 1, L.Holt 1, D.Jackson 1, J.Rosengren 1, J.Jones 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem Seniors: N.Gordon, E.Jaeschke, L.Ryan, D.Adkins, S.Simmons, J.Christie; Wedderburn Senior: H.Winter-Irving, T.Leahy, S.Lockhart, I.Holt, J.Jones, J.Lockhart
Boort Seniors 2.7 2.8 6.10 8.15 (63)
St Arnaud Senior 1.1 4.3 6.5 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Boort Seniors: B.Leonard-Shannon 3, C.Gunn 2, B.Knight 1, L.moss 1, A.Davis 1; St Arnaud Senior: J.Tillig 2, J.Tillig 2, T.Douglas 1, J.Hicks 1, J.Hicks 1, W.Jackson 1, D.Baldock 1
BEST: Boort Seniors: J.Muscatello, L.moss, T.Potter, S.Green, N.Twigg, J.Wilson; St Arnaud Senior: K.Torney, D.Gifford, J.Tillig, M.Goode, T.Bertalli, W.Jackson
