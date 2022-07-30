SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Kangaroo Flat 10.13 (73) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46)
Gisborne 14.14 (98) def South Bendigo 7.12 (54)
Strathfieldsaye 25.17 (167) def Maryborough 4.4 (28)
Golden Square 13.11 (89) def Kyneton 12.9 (81)
Sandhurst 13.14 (92) def Eaglehawk 10.13 (73)
LBU 13.13 (91) def Colbinabbin 7.5 (47)
Huntly 13.14 (92) def Elmore 10.5 (65)
White Hills 14.13 (97) def Leitchville-Gunbower 5.10 (40)
Mount Pleasant 12.18 (90) def North Bendigo 9.8 (62)
Newbridge 12.10 (92) def Bridgewater 11.13 (79)
Mitiamo 18.16 (124) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.6 (36)
Marong 24.18 (162) def BL-Serpentine 5.2 (32)
Pyramid Hill 29.9 (183) def Calivil United 5.1 (31)
Wycheproof-Narraport 13.11 (89) def Charlton 10.4 (64)
Birchip-Watchem 15.10 (100) def Wedderburn 6.4 (40)
Donald 10.15 (75) def Sea Lake Nandaly 7.12 (54)
Boort 8.15 (63) def St Arnaud 9.8 (62)
Trentham 13.17 (95) def Maldon 8.9 (57)
Natte Bealiba 11.15 (81) def Talbot 3.2 (20)
Navarre 24.7 (151) def Avoca 7.2 (44)
Lexton 13.13 (91) def Royal Park 9.7 (61)
Harcourt 33.12 (210) def Campbells Creek 5.1 (31)
Dunolly 27.23 (185) def Rovers 9.4 (58)
Carisbrook 26.18 (174) def Newstead 3.4 (22)
